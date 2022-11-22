Sheriff Jump wins public safety award

Nearly a year after perhaps the most intense criminal trial in Glynn County’s history, Masonic Lodge #717 awarded Sheriff Neal Jump its annual public safety award for his office’s handling of security.
Lodge Senior Warden Matthew Noble said Jump’s action had preserved the peace during the trial that ended just before Thanksgiving of last year with murder convictions of Gregory McMichael, his son Travis and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan.
Jump called the award a great honor but said he could not have done it without two people who came to the meeting with him, Undersheriff Mario Morales, his chief deputy and son Robbie Jump and the 187 other people in the department.
“We wanted to show other states exactly how to do it,’’ Jump said.
In starting his acceptance speech, Jump said he would try to not tear up having lost his wife Marie in the past year.
“For 46 years there was no Neal without Marie,’’ Jump said.
There was also no Sheriff Jump without the members of the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office and the Glynn County community, he said.
He also said the lodge’s annual recognition of public service demonstrates the caliber of the membership.
Jump said he hopes to remain in office a long time.
“I’ll be there until I get beat or I die in office,’’ he said. “I’m your friend. I’m your sheriff.”