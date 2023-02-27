A motorist led Glynn County Sheriff’s deputies on a short but eventful high-speed chase Monday that ended in a crash after Sheriff Neal Jump used a police tactical driving maneuver to end it.
At least four county deputy’s vehicles were damaged during the chase, including Jump’s, which was totaled after he performed a precision immobilization technique, or PIT, maneuver to bring the chase to a close on Golden Isles Parkway near its intersection with Walker Road, said Undersheriff Mario Morales.
Jump was shaken up after the maneuver but was not injured, Morales said.
He said the driver of a 2500 series HD Chevrolet pickup truck was driving at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour through parts of Glynn County just outside of the Brunswick city limits on Altama Avenue at around 4 p.m.
County police initially attempted to pull the truck over but called off the chase prior to deputies and Jump picking up pursuit.
Morales said there were two men in the vehicle and that the driver was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital for treatment.
As of Monday evening, the incident was still under investigation.
Morales said details about what charges the driver may face and why he attempted to elude law enforcement were still being determined late Monday.