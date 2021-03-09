Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump has his deputies covering a lot of new ground in 2021, doing everything from washing jail inmates' laundry to catching traffic violators on Interstate 95.
Jump hopes a dwindling threat of COVID-19 eliminates the former duty, but he is enthusiastic about moving forward with the latter duty, he said Tuesday at the Brunswick Exchange Club
Behind it all, however, Jump assured Exchange Club members he is the same public servant who was first elected to office eight years ago.
"It's an honor to be here today because I will always answer to the people," Jump said.
In Glynn County, the sheriff provides security at the courthouse, oversees theDetention Center and serves legal notices and documents. Two deputies also are assigned to work with the federal Drug Enforcement Agency on local street drug and prescription drug crimes.
Starting in April, a unit of six deputies will begin patrolling Interstate 95 for speeders, impaired drivers and other traffic offenses. The Glynn County Commission approved $163,936 for the remainder of this budget year to get the unit up and running.
The new budget year begins July 1.
Jump said he is enthusiastic about assisting the law enforcement community with the new unit and being of further service to the public. He said they hope to ease the burden of interstate policing that falls on the state patrol and the county police.
The Georgia State Patrol in this area covers several counties and is stretched thin, said Jump, who started his law enforcement career in 1979 as a state trooper.
"The fact is they can't have a state trooper in Glynn County every day," Jump said. "We want to be able to step forward. If it's a major wreck, we're still going to call in Georgia State Patrol to handle it. That is what they do best. But if it's a minor wreck that we can clear up in a few minutes, we're going to clear that up and get traffic flowing."
Jump noted that deputies will be alert to larger crimes when stopping motorists for minor traffic violations. Routine traffic stops in recent years have on occasion led to larger drug, money and weapons arrests.
Deputies will monitor the county's interstate rest stop, where in January a couple was robbed and swindled of $40,000 cash.
"As you know, Glynn County is in the spotlight of the state," Jump said, referring to the traffic drawn to the region as a major resort destination. "We want to be very proactive. When the times change, we have to change.
"I think the state patrol would welcome any other agencies assisting them out there. I can only imagine they would welcome another set of blue lights out there. It might help the county police get back into their neighborhoods to watch what's going on there. They have a wealth of calls to respond to. Hopefully, this will take a burden off of them."
The sheriff's office found itself stretched thin during the past two months because of COVID 19. When pandemic precautions went into place last spring, sheriff's officials took utmost efforts to abide by CDC, county Department of Health and Southeast Georgia Health System guidelines to protect inmates, guards and deputies, he said.
"It started with one inmate coming into the facility with COVID," he said of the outbreak that began in in jail in January. "We've probably had 160 inmates over the last two months who tested positive for COVID."
Meanwhile, 24 jail employees tested positive for COVID, one of whom was hospitalized. Deputies who are more accustomed to guarding the courthouse and serving legal papers suddenly found themselves pitching in with the day-to-day operations of a jail housing hundreds of inmates.
"Deputies were making 400 sandwiches a day, washing clothes, bedsheets and underwear," he said. "We all had to pull together."
COVID-19 restrictions forced the sheriff's office and the courthouse to take a different look at how some things are done. Defendants were able to remain in jail and appear in preliminary court proceeds via video stream, intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is a system that may remain in some form even after the all-clear is given, he said.
"We learned how to do video conferences, which should have been done several years ago," Jump said. "Video works. It saves gas — that's a 2.2 mile drive from the jail to the courthouse."
Jump's wife of 44 years recently had the COVID-19 vaccine. Although Jump is not entirely thrilled about getting the vaccine, he plans to get a shot as soon as possible. It comes with being the sheriff, he said.
"I've got to have it done because I think it's the right thing to do. I've got to lead by example," Jump said.
Jump was first elected sheriff in 2012, when he was a major with the sheriff's office. He ran unopposed for another four-year term in November. Jump said he hopes to be leading by example for many years to come.
"I'm running again in four years," Jump said. "I'm either gonna die or get beat. I'm just not giving up."