This year’s Miss Rodeo USA managed to squeeze in a visit to Glynn County Animal Control to see the shelter pets Wednesday.
Crowned Miss Rodeo in January, Heather Morrison said she’s been traveling all over the United States to promote the pastime of rodeo. She’s currently in town for this weekend’s Rodeo at the Beach.
“I’m going to be very cultured by the end of this year,” Morrison said.
Originally from southern Iowa, it’s also her first time in Georgia.
“It’s beautiful. I love it here. Everyone is super nice. I’m loving every minute of it,” Morrison said.
She arrived Tuesday evening, and had already dropped in for two radio interviews and visited several local establishments by Wednesday afternoon.
Rodeo attendees can meet Morrison Friday and Saturday nights at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds in Brunswick.
The gates open at 6 p.m. and the rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. both nights, said Exchange Club of Brunswick member Stephen Floyd.
Cowboys and cowgirls will compete in seven events: bull riding, barrel racing, team roping, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, bareback riding and calf roping, Floyd said.
Animal control will also bring its mobile adoption van to the event.
Both nights, teachers and principles from Glynn County School will be competing in bull riding to win a $500 prize. Elementary school teachers will compete Friday, while middle and high school teachers will go at it Saturday night.
Kids ages 8-12 can compete for prizes in the cash scramble, Floyd said. Whoever pulls a ribbon loose from a calf’s tail wins.
Children too young to chase the calf can participate in the gold rush. The rodeo clown will hide prizes in a hay pile, and it’s the kids’ task to find them.
Tickets can be purchased at the gate for $15. For more information, call the Brunswick Exchange Club at 912-265-3464 or visit rodeoatthebeach.com