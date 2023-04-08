A recent spate of violence by people police believe to be homeless is not all related to The Well, despite what some might think, those in charge of the nonprofit that operates the daytime shelter and hospitality center say.

Out of four recent assaults, including one that occurred Monday morning on the street outside the shelter on Gloucester Street, only one of the accused assailants had an active relationship with The Well, said Jenna Kennedy, operations manager for FaithWorks, which operates the facility.

More from this section

Christina's Dance World plans spring production

Christina's Dance World plans spring production

“The reputation of your shows in this town is outstanding, Christina.” Hillary Zeuge states they are extremely entertaining but, also go above and beyond to make everyone feel special. They leave encouraged and hopeful.