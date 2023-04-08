A recent spate of violence by people police believe to be homeless is not all related to The Well, despite what some might think, those in charge of the nonprofit that operates the daytime shelter and hospitality center say.
Out of four recent assaults, including one that occurred Monday morning on the street outside the shelter on Gloucester Street, only one of the accused assailants had an active relationship with The Well, said Jenna Kennedy, operations manager for FaithWorks, which operates the facility.
She said there are rules in place at The Well and anyone violating them is told not to return.
“The main people committing these crimes are not here for The Well because they are not allowed in,” Kennedy said. “If The Well closed, they would still be here.”
Sean Williams, who is accused of stabbing a man last week and stealing his bike, had been to The Well and had not broken any rules, Kennedy said. Hearing of his arrest was a surprise to shelter staff.
Others accused of recent violence may have stopped into The Well, but most were told not to return. Nathan Jeffery Cook, accused of stabbing a shop owner, had been to the shelter once in 2019. Troy Rogers III, accused of home invasion and raping a minor, had been told not to come back and had been removed for criminal trespass on the property by police because of violence, Kennedy said.
The two men accused of robbing another homeless man with a machete on Monday on the street outside The Well were not guests of the shelter, she said.
It is also important to note, she said, that the attack did not happen in The Well but on a public sidewalk.
“Our property ends at the end of our parking lot,” Kennedy said.
Beyond that is a public sidewalk and public street.
She understands The Well is an easy target for people trying to address what seems to be an increased presence of homeless individuals in downtown Brunswick.
“It’s a much bigger issue than 1101 Gloucester St. (the shelter’s address),” Kennedy said, noting that homeless camps near I-95 exits and other places around Glynn County experience many of the same issues seen in downtown recently.
The number of daily visitors to The Well, between 60 and 80, hasn’t changed much since it opened in 2015, outside of a spike during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Homelessness is not unique to Brunswick and is a deeply complicated issue, those involved in the programs say.
“Until we have better mental health systems in place, there will always be an issue,” she said.
The Rev. Wright Culpepper, founder and executive director of FaithWorks, echoed that sentiment.
“In reality, this is a behavioral health crisis. It’s a crisis in America, a crisis in Georgia and a crisis in Glynn County,” Culpepper said. “Our numbers have not significantly grown at The Well, but there are all sorts of issues that impact people in terms of how they live and how they function.”
He would like to move The Well and is trying to find the best way to do so, but it will be expensive, he told The News earlier this week. He estimated the cost at between $2 million and $5 million.
Until then, The Well will have to cope with the image that it is the epicenter for homelessness in Brunswick, which has become pervasive because of the group of homeless individuals who congregate in the street adjacent to The Well after it closes each afternoon. Culpepper is aware of that and wants to fix it, but until city ordinances change, he said their hands are tied because they can only control what happens on their property.
“The issue that has put a number of people who congregate there after we close is complicated,” Culpepper said.
When the shelter opened in 2015, he said there were more empty buildings that provided “habitat” and shelter for the homeless. With the revitalization of downtown Brunswick, many of the once-empty buildings are now occupied by businesses.
There are fewer places for people to sleep at night.
“We know there is a problem on the street,” he said. “But because of how codes are written, we can’t be open at night unless it is 36 degrees or colder.”
Culpepper doesn’t see The Well as a magnet for homeless people. The real magnet in Glynn County is a mix of poverty and economic opportunity. Impoverished areas offer more vacant places to find shelter for someone living on the street, he said.
At the same time, interstates and commercial areas offer opportunities to panhandle or, for those trying to get out of the situation they are in, find jobs. Impoverished areas and commercial sectors are often side by side in Glynn County and now in downtown Brunswick, he said.
As far as who The Well will serve, “We will welcome them until they become a problem,” Culpepper said.