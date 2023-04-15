A fire at Pinova has prompted a shelter-in-place order issued by Glynn County for a half-mile area around the plant and, because of wind conditions, on St. Simons Island in areas north of the airport.

The fire first ignited around sunrise Saturday and sent a black cloud of smoke over the St. Simons Sound and the southern tip of St. Simons Island before firefighters knocked it down. The blaze sparked again at around 2 p.m. prompting another response by firefighters from both the Brunswick and Glynn County fire departments. Brunswick Police officers, the State Fire Marshall, the Environmental Protection Division and the Glynn County Emergency Management Agency were on scene as well.

More from this section