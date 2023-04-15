A fire at Pinova has prompted a shelter-in-place order issued by Glynn County for a half-mile area around the plant and, because of wind conditions, on St. Simons Island in areas north of the airport.
The fire first ignited around sunrise Saturday and sent a black cloud of smoke over the St. Simons Sound and the southern tip of St. Simons Island before firefighters knocked it down. The blaze sparked again at around 2 p.m. prompting another response by firefighters from both the Brunswick and Glynn County fire departments. Brunswick Police officers, the State Fire Marshall, the Environmental Protection Division and the Glynn County Emergency Management Agency were on scene as well.
The morning fire burned a terpene resin produced at the plant, which is organic material, meaning it posed no immediate threat to public safety, a source close to the firefight said. When the fire ignited again in the afternoon, other chemicals burned as well.
Brunswick resident Michelle Little, who watched from outside the fence Saturday morning, said the firefighters had the morning fire under control in 30 minutes or less. Fire crews were still putting water onto the fire at 9 a.m.
The black smoke was again visible from across the F.J. Torras Causeway and around the mainland when the fire began raging again in the afternoon.
A message sent from Glynn County said there were no injuries in the morning blaze and that there was no immediate concern for public safety at the time.
Pinova is processes specialty rosin and polyterpene resin from wood. The resin is used in numerous applications including fragrances and food products. Pinova is a subsidiary of DRT, an international company specializing in plant-based raw materials.
Terpene Resin is a hydrocarbon material and therefore is highly flammable.