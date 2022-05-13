The Glynn County Animal Services shelter currently houses 84 dogs and 29 cats, but that number is expected to rise in coming weeks.
This is the time of year when litters of kittens and puppies get dropped off at the shelter.
Interim shelter director Lori Austin, a Glynn County Police Department lieutenant, has been on the job a week. She said the shelter needs more volunteers to walk dogs and other tasks.
Foster parents are also in high demand, Austin said.
The challenge is finding people willing to take a shelter dog or cat into their home, especially pit bull mix dogs, which fill many of the cages in the shelter.
The dogs people want are the smaller breeds, even though there are many larger dogs that are very adoptable, she said.
“We’ve got some really good dogs out there,” she said. “We’ve also got a bunch of kittens.”
During an informal meet and greet Thursday, volunteers and staff explained the shelter’s needs and the challenges in finding homes for animals housed there.
Some of the dogs in the shelter have been waiting as long as a year for adoption. Austin said some act aggressive when caged but are actually sweet, loving animals when they get the chance to interact with people in an open setting.
“Some dogs act aggressive until they get out of the cage,” she said.
Former Glynn County Commissioner Bob Coleman said constant communication with shelter volunteers is a must to encourage them to continue their service.
“There are lots of obstacles to humane treatment of animals,” he said. “I feel like we are taking a new step.”