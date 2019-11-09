Those who are looking to get out on the water and go shellfish harvesting can do so again, with the state Department of Natural Resources reopening the Glynn County recreational harvesting area.
The area south of the Jekyll Island causeway closed Oct. 3 because of concerns regarding leaks from the M/V Golden Ray.
According to DNR’s Coastal Resources Division, “The reopening comes after staff with (CRD) surveyed and evaluated the area and observed no sign of visible contamination. The harvest area is also hydrologically isolated from the St. Simons Sound by two major tidal nodes — one in the Intracoastal Waterway and the other in Cedar Creek east of the Sidney Lanier Bridge.
“The October closure of the area was made out of an abundance of caution following two significant releases of pollutants from the Golden Ray. At no time were pollutants observed in the shellfish harvest area. There have been no major pollution-related incidents involving the Golden Ray since Sept. 30.”
A map of the harvest area can be found at coastalgadnr.org/approvedrecharvestareas.
In other marine news, the Gray’s Reef National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council is looking for people to fill two open seats — one is reserved for someone involved in charter or commercial fishing, and the other for university education. The council “provides the Office of National Marine Sanctuaries with advice and recommendations on the management of Gray’s Reef National Marine Sanctuary. The advisory council is composed of 19 representatives from various user groups, government agencies and the public at large.”
Applications can be found at graysreef.noaa.gov/management/sac/council_news.html and are due in by Dec. 1.