Albert Shelander died May 13 at the age of 96 after living his life entirely in Brunswick and on St. Simons Island.
There were two temporary hiatuses from the Golden Isles – one for college at Emory, where he captained the golf team, and the other for his service in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
A member of The Greatest Generation, Shelander lived the majority of his life in a home his grandfather, Albert Fendig, built in 1910, and remained there until his passing. He was born in Brunswick to A.N. and Selma Fendig Shelander. Like many people of that era, they spent part of the year at their Brunswick home, and the summer months on St. Simons Island.
Shelander was born two years after the first causeway was built between the mainland and St. Simons Island.
A developer and a real estate agent for his entire professional career, he founded Shelander & Associates Inc. in 1952. One of his first projects as a developer was to buy 50 acres in Brunswick and subdivide the tract into 100 lots, including one for himself. This development became Country Club Park, the neighborhood next to Brunswick Country Club.
With partners, he developed Sterling Industrial Department and Southport, where Truck Stops of America is today, along with numerous other real estate transactions. Later, Shelander & Associates merged into Palmer & Cay Inc. and was subsequently purchased by Turner & Associates.
Woody Woodside, former president of the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, has known Shelander since 1973.
“He will be dearly missed,” said Woodside, recounting Shelander’s service to the community through the chamber and other organizations. “He was a committed Rotarian, and a winner of the Alfred W. Jones Award.”
The Alfred W. Jones Award is the highest honor conferred by the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce as a tribute to community leadership and service.
Woodside’s first involvement with Shelander was when St. Mark’s Towers was on the drawing board. At the time, Woodside was a congressional aide to the late Bo Ginn, who represented the First Congressional District of Georgia in the U.S. House of Representatives.
At the time, Congress had authorized funding for senior citizen housing in every congressional district in the nation. There were two applications submitted from District 1, and the submission from the Glynn County contingent was chosen.
Shelander was involved in the community in numerous other ways, including industry groups, faith-based organizations and historic preservation.
His first marriage, to Marjorie Davis of Birmingham, Alabama, ended with her passing after more than 50 years of marriage. In 2003, he married Joyce Nichols of Douglas. The couple recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary. The Shelanders were both members of the Glynn Academy Class of 1944, but had been friends since first grade, 90 years ago.
He leaves behind his wife, three children, seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
John Rogers was his neighbor for 42 years.
“He sold me the lot,” Rogers said. “I lived next to him.”
Rogers recalled several examples of Shelander’s well-known friendliness, which was an extension of his positive personality.
“I have never heard anybody say anything derogatory about him,” Rogers said. “He was kind, a really, truly nice person. He didn’t have mean thoughts and didn’t think mean things.”
Shelander’s life and legacy were celebrated Thursday at his lifelong church, St. Mark’s Episcopal, in Brunswick.
Rogers expressed his admiration for his long-time friend and said he will be missed.
“He set the standard for the way we are to treat people,” he said. “He was a good example for all of us.”