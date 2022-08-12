State Sen. Sheila McNeill was honored Thursday for her many years of support for the military and the region.
Proclamations from Gov. Brian Kemp and the Camden County Commission were presented to McNeill, R-Brunswick, who is stepping down from public life to spend more attention on her husband of more than six decades, Arlie McNeill, who is struggling with his health.
Retired Vice Adm. Al Konetzni told the crowd of about 100 people that he is partially responsible for McNeill’s support of the military. Konetzni was a captain at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in the mid 1980s as the base was being built. He asked McNeill, who owned a Hallmark gift shop in St. Marys at the time, to support an event on base, in what he said was “one of the best decisions I ever made.”
“You’ve done so much for the country; you’ve done so much for the Navy,” he said. “Your moral influence has been superb. You took us on a journey and we’re better for it.”
Retired Navy Senior Chief Keith Post is another person who established a close bond with McNeill over the years. Post agreed to temporarily manage the St. Marys Submarine Museum after the original museum manager John Crouse died unexpectedly of a heart attack more than a decade ago.
The job was supposed to last six months but Post is still on the job thanks to McNeill, he said.
“Lots of people have been impacted and blessed by her, most without knowing it,” Post said.
He said he knew McNeill would plan to retire eventually, but it’s still difficult to face the reality.
“It’s like a time you hope never comes,” Post said. “She leaves some really big shoes to fill.”
McNeill was the driving force behind the creation of the St. Marys Submarine Museum in the mid 1990s. She also convinced the Coast Guard to keep the Marine Safety and Security Team that was created in response to the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania.
She also led the effort to get Camden County designated at the nation’s first Coast Guard Community.
When the Navy planned to put the four oldest Ohio-class submarines on mothballs, McNeill led the effort to convert the boats to carry non-nuclear Tomahawk cruise missiles and change the mission from nuclear war deference to an attack submarine conducting clandestine missions in coastal areas worldwide.
James Coughlin, director of the Camden County Joint Development Authority the past eight years, said McNeill taught him the impact Kings Bay has on the region.
“Sheila has protected that and the ability to market Kings Bay,” he said. “She has paved the way for me to meet the decision makers in Washington D.C.”
Retired Master Chief Royal Weaver met McNeill in 1993, several years before the submarine museum was built.
“She was the one who went out away from the area and convinced a lot of people to donate,” he said. “She is like a big sister.”
St. Marys City Councilman Artie Jones said he has known McNeill since the early days of Kings Bay.
“She’s been a great help, not just for Camden County but the entire region,” he said. “She’s a great lady.”
McNeill thanked the audience for their support over the years and said she has no regrets.
“If I had to do it over again, I’d do it with you,” she said.