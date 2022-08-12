McNeill send off
Camden County Joint Development Authority Director James Coughlin presents a proclamation to state Sen. Sheila McNeill for her many years of support of the military.

 Gordon Jackson/The Brunswick News

State Sen. Sheila McNeill was honored Thursday for her many years of support for the military and the region.

Proclamations from Gov. Brian Kemp and the Camden County Commission were presented to McNeill, R-Brunswick, who is stepping down from public life to spend more attention on her husband of more than six decades, Arlie McNeill, who is struggling with his health.

