Sheila McNeill
Republican, Georgia Senate District 3
Do you believe state law should continue to provide for citizen arrests?
While some revisions to the citizens arrest law may be appropriate, we should carefully consider a wholesale repeal of the law. For example, if a criminal broke into a residence and harmed someone before being caught by other members of the family, a repeal of the law could require the victims to let the criminal go free rather than detain him until the police arrived. I think that revisions to the law to prohibit persons from going out to hunt down the suspect of a crime may be appropriate.
Are you satisfied with the recent hate crimes legislation?
I think that (House Bill) 426 adequately addresses the issue of hate crimes. The bill make it clear that an individual should not be the subject of violence due to their status as a person. The reporting requirement of the bill will also help provide an accounting of the number of hate crimes actually committed in Georgia. My hope is that we are able to demonstrate that as a society we have moved beyond violence against people due to their status. I am also glad that the legislature passed HB 838, which made it a hate crime to attack first responders including police officers due to their status as a first responder.
How would you help communities in District 3 recover from the economic and health impacts of COVID-19?
When dealing with the challenge of COVID-19, we must adopt policies that protect those who are most at-risk from the disease but yet allow our businesses and schools to reopen and remain open. It is important to keep in mind that lives can be adversely impacted due to extended closure of the economy. Also, I will actively work with our state agencies and business development authorities to keep bringing new businesses and jobs to our region.