Jeremy McIntyre’s involvement in the Glynn County drug shed case was both key and minimal, putting him into an odd position at sentencing compared to the 14 of his co- defendants who’ve pleaded guilty to their parts in the conspiracy.
According to testimony given in U.S. District Court throughout the life of the case, Kenneth Leon Bradley and McIntyre knew each other — McIntyre worked in a local pawn shop under a federal firearms license, which was the opening in the case that allowed for the involvement of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Bradley needed a stash location for his narcotics, and McIntyre, who’d developed a cocaine habit, allowed Bradley to use a shed on his property in exchange for a regular supply of cocaine for personal use. With the exception of providing cocaine once to Marcus Mungin, one of the co-defendants, that was the extent of McIntyre’s involvement.
However, as was said in Friday’s hearing, if not for the use of the shed, this conspiracy and distribution network may not have gotten off the ground — or if it did, it may have been quite different.
In addition to work at the pawn shop, McIntyre also did quite a bit of construction work in the area. Two people who employed him on jobs, a man he bought hardware from and his sister testified Friday as to McIntyre’s character. To a person, they said he was trustworthy and dependable, and they had no idea he used cocaine or was involved with people who were dealing narcotics.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office filed a motion asking for a downward departure in his sentence. According to the motion, “the assistance of the defendant in the investigation and prosecution of others constitutes ’substantial assistance’ as contemplated by (the sentencing guidelines on such cooperation).” Further, it states he “cooperated early with the investigation in this case, and provided the government with useful information on several indicted co-conspirators. He also met with the government on several occasions after the indictment was returned, and was willing to testify at trial if needed.”
The USAO termed his cooperation as “minimal” — one on a five-point scale — but that was because they received the same information from other defendants and he simply didn’t know enough about the conspiracy to provide anything further.
The sentencing guidelines for McIntyre, even though he didn’t have a criminal record before this matter, pegged the low end of a suggested sentence at more than seven years. But, the federal probation officer and the assistant U.S. attorney both said that even though the number was properly calculated, it’s inflated compared to McIntyre’s culpability.
The probation officer also mentioned that McIntyre completed a drug treatment program while on pretrial release.
With this information in hand, U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood sentenced him to two years and 10 months in prison, with another three years on supervised release. McIntyre’s to report to his assigned federal correctional facility within the next 30 days.