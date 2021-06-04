A frustrating challenge to anglers lurks off the coasts of Georgia and Florida.
Successfully reeling in a hooked gamefish or other prized catch completely intact often depends on speed and luck as much as it does on brute strength and physical stamina.
The challenge: sharks. These meat-eating chondrichthyes enjoy the tastes of their fellow ocean dwellers as much as those above the water and are a growing nuisance to charter boat captains, trawlers and weekend anglers.
Just this past May, charter boat captains in the Sunshine State asked the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for advice in dealing with the underwater hijackers. Fishermen complained that sharks were attacking catches as they reeled into the boat.
“Sharks interacting with fishermen’s catch is an issue we are hearing about more and more,” said Florida FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto during a roundtable discussion of the issue last month.
Hooked fish also are a menu attraction to sharks off the coast of the Peach State.
“In recent years we have received complaints from the commercial shrimp trawlers about sharks tearing up their nets,” said Carolyn N. Belcher, chief of the Marine Fisheries Section, Coastal Resources Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. “The sharks are plentiful around the back of those boats because of the amount of bycatch they exclude.”
A variety of shark species can be found in Georgia waters, including the aggressive bull and tiger sharks.
“I don’t know that any one species is more guilty of taking catches away,” Belcher said.
Sharks are not always undesired company. They can be a bonus catch to some. The hunter then becomes the hunted.
“There are charter fishermen that will capitalize on this opportunity when they have customers who want to catch sharks,” Belcher said.
Capt. Scott Owens with Southeastern Angling has been professionally guiding clients for over 20 years in Coastal Georgia, North Florida and the Florida Keys. He agrees sharks can be a bother.
“Anywhere there are concentrations of fish like artificial reefs, wrecks and jetties the sharks are abundant,” he said. “You are lucky to get in a kingfish or Spanish mackerel most days in the summer, and big red drum are eaten on the regular during spring and summer months around these reefs and the jetties.”
It’s an all-too-familiar issue to Owens, to other fish guides and to the commercial seafood industry.
“It has been a problem for as long as I can remember,” Owens said. “However (it) has continued to get worse and worse.”