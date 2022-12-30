If being a cop was simply a matter of good guys catching bad guys, Roy Blackstock might have hung it up long ago.
For Blackstock, the measure of his 36 years with the Brunswick Police Department is also about those bad guys he helped turn into good guys — or, at least, better guys.
Many a time he has tensed up upon encountering a former adversary in public only to be reassured that his efforts to enforce the law have made a positive difference.
“I still run into people who, unfortunately, I helped put in prison,” Blackstock told The News during his retirement party Thursday. “I see them coming, recognize them and wonder how this guy is going to take it. Then he sticks his hand out and shakes mine and says, ‘I appreciate what you did, putting me in prison. Because if you hadn’t done that, I would be dead.’
“Arresting them turned their lives around. They were on the wrong path and it took me and them meeting like that to change their lives. And I am certainly glad that it did. It’s very gratifying.”
A very grateful group of fellow law enforcement officers and Brunswick officials gathered at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library to thank Blackstock, 71, for his years of service to the department and the city it serves. The luncheon was marked by a final call from a public safety dispatcher, fielded by Blackstock from a handheld police radio as a crowd of more than 50 listened in with respectful reverence.
“You have been a mentor and hero for 36 years, and your selfless service will forever be honored and appreciated,” the dispatcher intoned. “At 12:30 hours, December 29, 2022, you have made it safely to the finish line. Good luck and Godspeed.”
Veteran Brunswick Police officer Capt. Wan Thorpe could not stifle a laugh when asked about Blackstock’s contributions to the department over the years. Few are more knowledgeable than Blackstock, he said. But his stint on the hush-hush undercover city/county narcotics squad made him habitually tight-lipped with what he knows, Thorpe joked.
“He has a wealth of knowledge, but it’s hard to get anything out of him,” said Thorpe, who is coming up on 32 years with the force. “Everything’s close to the hip. But, seriously, it’s been a joy working with him. It really has.”
A Waycross native, Blackstock spent six years enforcing the law in Pierce County before coming here. And shortly after joining the city police force, Blackstock took a job in international policing for nearly a year. But a torn knee ligament in Kosovo sent him stateside for surgery.
Blackstock asked a friend on the force to ask the chief about the chances of getting his old job back.
“The chief got on the phone and said, ‘You start Monday,’” Blackstock recalled. “That was Jan. 21, 1986. I’ve been here ever since.”
Blackstock has served the department in myriad ways, from investigator and undercover agent to patrol and traffic cop. He spent his final years overseeing the internal affairs department.
“Loyal and trustworthy, those are the words that come to mind when I think of Sgt. Blackstock,” Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones said. “I’ve always said, swearing in new hires and promotions are my two favorite parts of this job. Watching Sgt. Blackstock retire is going to be one of my least favorite tasks. He has just meant so much to this department.”
So much so that former Brunswick Police Chief Jimmy Carter made time to stop by and congratulate Blackstock on his years of service. Acting Glynn County Police Chief O’Neal Jackson III also was on hand for the occasion.
“Congratulations,” Jackson said, extending a hand to Blackstock. “I did 25 years myself, and I’m still in the game. I wanted to be here to honor your service.”
But serving the people of Brunswick through the years has been easy, Blackstock insists. That is why he has grown to love the community. As for retirement, Blackstock is fine-tuning his trusty pickup truck in hopes of heading west for some camping and four-wheeling adventures. And there may be a future move to the north Georgia mountains, after wife Beth calls it quits with her career.
In the meantime, he will have some very happy memories of the folks he served in Brunswick, including those bad guys who turned into good guys.
“I’ve never encountered such a great group of folks as this, especially the community,” Blackstock recalled. “I’ve had people who I’ve arrested, or arrested their mothers or their sons. And I would find myself in a scrape and they would come out of the crowd to be the ones who helped me out.
“I could tell you a thousand war stories. But I’ve never had much of a problem with people here because I’ve always tried to treat people out there the same way that you would want to be treated.”