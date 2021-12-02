Southeast Georgia Health System officials could breath a little easier Wednesday after a federal judge in Louisiana blocked enforcement of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers.
The mandate is off — at least for now.
U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty in Monroe, Louisiana, issued the order Tuesday which temporarily blocks the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) from enforcing its vaccine mandate. The court injunction will remain in effect until the court resolves legal challenges.
The order covers Georgia and 39 other states not under a similar court action by a federal judge in St. Louis.
“In light of the preliminary injunction ... the health system is choosing to pause the Dec. 6 and Jan. 4 deadlines previously communicated to our team members,” Southeast Georgia Health System President and CEO Michael Scherneck said Wednesday.
“However, we will remain ready to resume the implementation of our policies to comply with the CMS vaccine mandate in the event the pause is ended.”
On Tuesday, before the injunction was announced, Scherneck feared the mandate would make it necessary for the health system to curtail services.
Under the mandate, health system employees had until Monday to get at the first of two vaccine shots. Those failing to do so without acceptable justification were to be automatically suspended for two weeks without pay.
Anyone not complying with the mandate at the end of that period was to be considered as having voluntarily resigned from the health system’s workforce.
Jan. 4 was the deadline for the second shot. The same consequences were in store for those failing to comply.
The health system employs 2,500 at its clinics and at its hospitals and rehabilitation centers in Brunswick and St. Marys.
The mandate applied to the health system’s team members, medical staff members, students, trainees, volunteers and most individuals who provide care, treatment or other services under contract.
Regardless of the injunction, Scherneck said the health system is an advocate of the vaccine.
“We continue to believe that the vaccine is effective at not only protecting our team members but also our patients and other community members who count on us for their health care,” Scherneck said. “Recognizing our obligations to our Medicare and Medicaid patients and the vaccine’s benefits, we will continue to encourage our staff to get the vaccine.
“I remain grateful for the team members who have already complied with the vaccination guidelines, which is now approaching nearly 9 out of 10 of our team members.”