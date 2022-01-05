SGHS to partner with American Red Cross for blood drive
The Southeast Georgia Health System is looking for residents to make a New Year’s resolution that will save lives: donate blood.
Blood banks across the country are running low, according to a press release from the SGHS. To help fill existing needs, the health system is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a community blood drive on Jan. 21.
Anyone interested can give blood from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Kemble Conference Room at 3011 Kemble Ave. All blood donations are tested for the COVID-19 antibody.
Social distancing protocols will be implemented, and facemasks will be required. The SGHS asks that only those feeling healthy attend the blood drive.