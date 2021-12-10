For children with sensory sensitivities, bright lights, loud noises and long wait times usually associated with a visit to Santa can make the experience anything but jolly.
Fortunately for families who would like for special needs children to visit Santa, the staff of the Southeast Georgia Health System has the expertise to turn it into a positive experience for autistic children and others with sensitivities.
On Monday and Tuesday, free of charge, the SGHS is offering an opportunity for children with special needs to visit Santa in an environment specially designed for them.
Visits will take place in a quiet room with lowered lights, according to the SGHS.
“Our goal is to help children with sensory challenges have a joyful Santa experience by providing an environment that helps the child feel safe and secure,” said Erica Boyd, an occupational therapist with the SGHS. “Kelly Sigman, our sensory Santa, has received special training and knows how to do just that.”
Sigman, also known as Santa Kelly, is a professionally trained Santa out of the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School and a member of the International Brotherhood of Real Bearded Santas, according to the SGHS.
“He’s not a mall Santa, per-se,” said Doreen Sigman, who organizes the event and is the wife of Kelly Sigma. “He’s a professional Santa and he volunteers his time for this project. It’s a personal project.
“The children have 15 minutes of undivided attention with Santa, who is of course clued into their specific needs ... We’ve had Santa Kelly cradling children in his arms, we’ve had him get on the floor, it’s a very tender experience.”
Reservations are required and limited to one 15-minute session.
To reserve a slot on Monday or Tuesday between 5:30-8:30 p.m., contact Doreen Sigman at 912-264-4550 or sigman1@comcast.net.
“We hope to serve 25 children this year and hopefully next year get it back to where we’d like it to be,” Sigman said.
Parents can take photos during their reservation, but no professional photographer will be present per the request of the Brunswick hospital.
The SGHS will enforce some COVID measures, including social distancing, and provide hand sanitizer and face masks.