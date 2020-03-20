The Southeast Georgia Health System is suspending visitation at its Brunswick and Camden hospitals and outpatient locations until further notice.
Access to the hospital campuses will also be limited beginning Saturday. Patients and potential visitors can enter the Brunswick hospital through the Brunswick facility's main entrance (Kemble Avenue), the Miriam and Hugh Nunnally Maternity Care Center and the Outpatient Care Center (Starling Street). The Camden hospital entry point is limited to the main hospital entrance.
All visitors will be screened for illness and COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Exception to the visitation policy will be determined by nursing leadership. Current extenuating circumstances for visits include:
• Critically ill and end of life patients: Visitation will be established by the patient’s care team.
• Hospice: Visitation will be established by the patient’s care team.
• Pediatric patients: One visitor will be permitted for the duration of hospitalization.
• Maternity patients: One support person will be permitted for the duration of hospitalization.
• Surgery patients: Patients may have one visitor for the duration of the procedure. Visitors will be required to leave after the procedure is completed.
• Patients with special needs: Visitation will be established by the patient’s care team.
• Emergency Care Center: Visitation will be established by the patient’s care team based on patient acuity and special needs.
Policies are subject to change based on coronavirus impact on the health system. Updated information on Southeast Georgia Health System’s response to coronavirus is available at sghs.org/About-Us/News-Publications/News-Alerts/Coronavirus.