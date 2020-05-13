In states like Tennessee, Montana and Louisiana, communities honored healthcare workers on the frontlines with impressive military flyovers.
During this designated Hospital Week, they said it was the least they could do for the men and women risking their own health during the Covid-19 pandemic, which continues to claim lives across Georgia, as well as the rest of the nation and the rest of the world.
Well, eat your hearts out, Tennessee, Montana and Louisiana.
The staff at Southeast Georgia Health System won’t be eating their hearts out, but they did eat free pizza and cupcakes Tuesday. A lot of it.
Laura Young, spokeswoman for the health system, said the special luncheon food, dessert and beverages were courtesy of a number of businesses in the community.
There was food and beverage enough for a thousand staffers at the Brunswick hospital.
Michael D. Scherneck, president and CEO of Southeast Georgia Health System, said the pizza lunch was well deserved.
“Despite the fact that every patient who enters through our doors introduces a chance of exposure to COVID-19, our team members selflessly care for everyone who presents with a medical need,” he said.
And the free food is appreciated, he said.
“When someone in our community recognizes their sacrifice, that generosity goes a long way to help brighten their day and lighten their concerns,” Scherneck said.
Scherneck said the health system is especially grateful to those who sponsored the luncheon, which included GHC Hospice, Kindred at Home, Coca Cola, Moondoggy’s Pizza, Barnes Health Care, Coastal Medical Equipment & Uniforms, Magnolia Manor, First Light Home Care and Winn Dixie.
“I would personally like to thank all of those sponsors for taking note of and honoring our team members of whom I am so very proud,” he said.