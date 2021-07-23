Southeast Georgia Health System has postponed its Health & Wellness Fair set for Saturday due to a rise in the number of positive COVID-19 cases.
A new date for the fair will be announced.
“Due to the rapidly increasing number of COVID-19 cases, we believe this decision to postpone the health fair is in the best interest of our community,” said Michael D. Scherneck, SGHS president and CEO. “We apologize to our vendors and community members who were looking forward to the event and will reschedule when we believe it is safe to do so without risking the health of our team members and community.”
The number of coronavirus inpatients at the SGHS Brunswick hospital has increased to 22. There were only five just a month ago.
There are 15 COVID-19 inpatients at the health system’s Camden hospital.
SGHS has the Pfizer version of the COVID-19 vaccine available to all individuals 12 and older.
To learn more or to make an appointment, visit sghs.org/covid19-vaccine.
“While a small percentage of patients are testing positive for COVID-19 after having been fully vaccinated, the majority of those patients are experiencing milder symptoms than unvaccinated patients,” Scherneck said. “The vaccine is still the most effective way to prevent this dreadful disease.
"We strongly encourage everyone to get their COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves and their loved ones.”
Through Thursday, 8,564 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Glynn County since the pandemic began with 159 deaths.
The health system recommends people social distance and wear face coverings in public to assist in reducing the virus’ spread.
SGHS also encourages people to wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoid touching their eyes, nose or mouth; stay at home when sick, cover coughs and seizes with a tissue or sneeze into the elbow; avoid close contact with people who are showing symptoms of illness; and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Individuals with questions about COVID-19 symptoms or the vaccine can call the health system’s free screening hotline at 912-466-7222.