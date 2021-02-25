The Southeast Georgia Health System is taking COVID-19 vaccination appointments for this Saturday.
Anyone who falls into the Phase 1A category — individuals 65 years old and older, their caregivers, health care workers and emergency first responders — can sign up for appointments in the 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. time slot at sghs.org/covid-19.
Since Jan. 11, the SGHS has helped vaccinate those who fall into the first phase in both Brunswick and Camden County, said SGHS President and CEO Michael Scherneck.
“To date, we have administered more than 17,150 vaccine doses to health care workers, long term care facility residents, emergency first responders and community members aged 65 and older, and their caregivers,” Scherneck said. “We continue to offer the vaccine in Brunswick and St. Marys based on available supplies.”
The health system hopes to hold vaccination clinics every Wednesday and Saturday in Brunswick and every Monday and Friday in Kingsland as long as it has a supply of the vaccine.
“The vaccine offers the opportunity to stop the spread of COVID-19, so of course we want as many people as possible to get it,” Scherneck said. “It’s our goal to provide no less than 2,500 vaccines per week as long as we continue to receive supplies. Because we have to take into account that everyone must return for a second dose, it takes an incredible amount of planning and coordination to make the process as efficient as possible.
“I’m very proud of our team members and how well it’s going, and we’ve received countless letters and emails from the community thanking us for a job well done.”
Vaccination efforts are amping up at the state and local level, but some in the Coastal Health District still feel concerned about the upcoming summer season. The rate of virus transmission has fallen among the general public since a post-holiday surge, according to Coastal Health District Director Dr. Lawton Davis. Summer will be a pivotal period in controlling the spread of the disease.
“The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has decreased in the last few weeks and that, along with the vaccine, provides some hope,” Scherneck said. “However, until the majority of the population is vaccinated, we will remain in a critical phase of this highly contagious pandemic.
“For that reason, it’s important to continue protecting ourselves and our loved ones by practicing safe habits. Most importantly, wear a face mask, but also continue to social distance, avoid large gatherings and wash your hands frequently.”
Eligible residents in the coastal area can also schedule a vaccination appointment with their county health department at chdcovidvax.org or by calling 912-230-5506.