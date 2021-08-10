Southeast Georgia Health System offers free nasal swab PCR (molecular polymerase chain reaction) COVID-19 testing in Brunswick and St. Marys.

The PCR test detects if an individual is infected with COVID-19. Rapid testing and antigen testing are not available.

The outpatient testing sites are available to anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or in need of a COVID-19 test due to a recent exposure. Physician referrals are not required.

Individuals experiencing serious symptoms, such as difficulty breathing or chest pain, should visit the Emergency Care Center.

The Brunswick drive-thru COVID-19 testing site is in the parking area across from the Emergency Care Center on Kemble Avenue. Testing is available Monday-Sunday 8 a.m.-6 p.m., pending available testing supplies.

Appointments are not necessary.

The Camden COVID-19 walk-in testing site is at 202 Lakeshore Drive in St. Marys. Appointments are required and can be scheduled by calling Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Primary Care at 912-882-6767. Testing is available Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

The Georgia Department of Public Health also offers access to COVID-19 testing. Go to covid19.gachd.org or call 912-230-5506 for more information.

The health system continues to offer its free COVID-19 screening hotline at 912-466-7222. Operating Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday, 12 p.m.-5 p.m., the hotline is staffed with nurses and advanced practice providers.

Free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are available to everyone age 12 and older. J&J vaccines are available for individuals age 18 and older upon request. The schedule is as follows:

• Brunswick hospital: Tuesdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., and Thursdays, 4-6 p.m.

• St. Marys hospital: Mondays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Individuals may schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments at sghs.org/covid19-vaccine. Walk-ins are also welcome.

The Georgia Department of Public Health vaccination clinic locations can be found online at gachd.org/vaccine or by calling 912-230- 9744.

