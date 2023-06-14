Southeast Georgia Health System CEO Scott Raynes was appointed this month to a state House study community to look at modernizing the state’s Certificate of Need regulations on medical services.
Raynes told The News on Thursday that he was honored by the appointment.
“The members assembled by House Speaker Jon Burns and led by committee Chairman Rep. Butch Parrish are a thoughtful, diverse and engaged group of elected officials and leaders within the health care industry committed to coming together to study and assess the CON process and provide to the House any recommended action or legislation to modernize Georgia’s CON program,” Raynes said.
Certificates of Need were created in 1979 by a mandate passed of the U.S. Congress. The law requires hospitals and other health care providers to apply to the Georgia Department of Community Health for permission to add new facilities or services. Applicants must prove a need for what they are requesting.
Eleven states have dropped CON regulations since 1990, most recently South Carolina. Its legislature voted this year to scrap the measure with the exception of how it applies to long-term health care. Some members of the Georgia House pushed for the Peach State to do likewise, but could not get enough traction from their fellow lawmakers.
The House Study Committee will “examine Georgia’s health care regulations to determine how to best ensure access to high-quality, affordable healthcare throughout Georgia,” according to a press release from Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns.
“CON is the official determination that a new or expanded health care service is needed in a community to allow that community to meet the healthcare needs of its citizens,” Raynes told The News. “For nearly 45 years CON has served the state well in satisfying its purpose, including southeast Georgia and for the patients served by Southeast Georgia Health System since 1888.
“With that said, health care has certainly evolved and changed since 1979. As a result, CON has been modified, or maybe better said, modernized legislatively, several times throughout that time period.”
Raynes said the study committee will take a look at CON rules, thresholds, processes and its overall relevance to see where it might be improved or streamlined while still meeting its original intent.
“Given that the CON process is woven throughout the fabric of health care in Georgia, it necessitates thoughtful study and dialogue by all stakeholders” Raynes said.