Southeast Georgia Health System has expanded eligibility for its free Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots, extending the option to a larger segment of the population as recommended by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control.
The health system, which began administering a third dose of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to a limited group of individuals in August, is now providing a third Pfizer shot to those who meet the CDC criteria and who received the Pfizer vaccine more than six months ago.
Qualifying individuals include people age 65 years and older; residents in nursing home and long-term care settings; people 18-65 with certain underlying medical conditions; and people age 18 and older who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure because of where they work, such as health care settings, schools and homeless shelters.
The Glynn County Health Department began offering the Pfizer booster to the same eligible people Monday.
“Studies have shown that the vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 infections decreases over time,” said Michael D. Scherneck, president and CEO, Southeast Georgia Health System. “Giving at-risk individuals the opportunity to receive a third dose will help to keep them safe, especially if our communities experience another transmission surge such as the one we recently suffered.”
According to the Department of Public Health website, 47% of Glynn County, 36% of Camden County and 38% of McIntosh County are fully vaccinated. The percentages are even lower for Brantley (23%) and Charlton (21%) counties.
On Tuesday, the health system was treating 42 COVID-19 inpatients at its Brunswick hospital and five at its St. Marys facility. It noted that only four of the 47 inpatients were vaccinated.
“We will continue to offer first and second dose Pfizer vaccines to everyone age 12 and older, as well as first and second Moderna doses to those age 18 and older,” said Adam Brown, director of Physician Practices, Southeast Georgia Physician Associates. “Those who qualify for the Pfizer third dose should bring their vaccine card indicating that the second dose was given at least six months ago.”
Moderna third doses require a physician’s note documenting that the individual, 18 years and older, has an immunocompromised condition.
“We are very hopeful that Moderna will soon receive FDA and CDC approval for third doses,” Scherneck said. “Until that time, individuals must bring documentation from their physician stating that they meet the CDC criteria for immunocompromised conditions.”
Individuals must receive the same vaccine, Pfizer or Moderna, for each dose. Appointments are strongly encouraged to ensure vaccine availability and can be scheduled by visiting sghs.org/covid19-vaccine.
The schedule:
• Brunswick hospital on Tuesdays 8 a.m.-3 p.m. and Thursdays 4-6 p.m.
• Camden PSA Recreation Center, 1050 Wildcat Drive, Kingsland Mondays 8 a.m. — 3 p.m.
Full details of the CDC criteria can be found online at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html.