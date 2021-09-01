Southeast Georgia Health System recently announced it is expanding access to COVID-19 antibody therapy treatment.
Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 and have underlying conditions may be able to avoid hospitalization or severe illness through outpatient monoclonal antibody therapy. The treatment helps the immune system stop COVID-19 from spreading in people with mild to moderate systems, according to a release from the health system.
“We have seen patients with significant comorbidities, meaning those who have two or more diseases or medical conditions, avoid hospitalization and have reduced recovery time as a result of infusion,” said Beth Hall, manager, Physician Practices for Southeast Georgia Health System. “In some patients, the treatment also helps prevent coronavirus complications.”
The treatment is used to treat those 12 years old and older with a body mass index greater than 25. Vaccinated and unvaccinated people can get the antibody transfusions if they are diagnosed with COVID-19, are at high risk for severe illness, hospitalization or death and currently aren’t experiencing symptoms.
The antibodies for the therapy are synthetic proteins manufactured in a lab. Doctors have used this treatment to deliver drugs or radioactive substances to cancer cells, according to the release. The treatment has been given emergency use authorization for treating COVID-19 from the FDA.
“The treatment is most effective when given as soon as possible after the onset of symptoms and a confirmed positive COVID-19 test result,” Hall said. “Ideally, within five days but not more than 10 days after onset.”
The health system first offered the treatment in November 2020 at Glynn Immediate Care in Brunswick. Due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases, it is now also offered in a dedication section at the SGHS Brunswick hospital.
“Our goal is to treat as many high-risk patients as possible to prevent symptoms from progressing to severe illness and hospitalization,” said Dr. Daniel Miller, emergency medicine physician at Glynn Immediate Care Center and a member of the health system’s medical staff. “We’re doing everything we can to prevent further COVID-19-related deaths in our community.”
Hall said that the system can currently accommodate 30 patients a day for the treatments, and they hope to begin offering them seven days a week “very soon.”
“Treatments take between 20 minutes to an hour, with an hour of observation afterwards,” Hall said.
Those seeking the treatment must be referred by their primary care doctor or evaluated at Glynn Immediate Care Center. The referral must have an infusion order, a copy of the positive COVID-19 test results and an office note from the physician confirming the patient qualifies for the therapy. The therapy is available by appointment only. There is no cost to the patient, but an administration fee will be flied with a patient’s insurance company.
As of Monday, the health system was treating 136 COVID-19 positive inpatients at its Brunswick hospital and 26 at its Camden campus. The vaccination rate in Glynn County is just below 43% while the Camden County rate is just below 32%.
The health system offers free COVID-19 vaccines at its Brunswick hospital from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays at the Camden hospital.
Vaccine appointments can be scheduled by visiting sghs.org/covid19-vaccine.
Call 912-466-7222 for more information on the monoclonal antibody infusion treatment.