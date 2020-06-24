Felony charges alleging sexual misconduct with a minor have been dismissed against St. Simons Island resident Emory Leon Boyd, according to Glynn County Superior Court records.
Brunswick police arrested Boyd, 59, on Feb. 28 and charged him with engaging a 14-year-old girl in trafficking for sexual servitude and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The DA dropped those charges May 15, according to court records.
“The above-styled warrant(s) are hereby dismissed by the District Attorney’s Office for the following reasons: Upon further review, the State would be unable to prove these charges beyond a reasonable doubt,” the superior court warrant dismissal states. “The state declines to prosecute at this time.”
However, misdemeanor charges of pandering and furnishing alcohol to a minor remain against Boyd, court records show. Boyd, who has retained Brunswick attorney Alan Tucker, said Monday he is confident those misdemeanor charges also will be dropped.
Boyd has operated Boyd’s Transmissions Inc. at 3123 Norwich St. in Brunswick for 21 years. Since going to jail, Boyd has had customers file at least three warrants for theft by deception against him, county court records show. Those warrants stem from Boyd’s inability to complete work he had agreed to do prior to going to jail on the above charges, Tucker said.
Boyd was in the county jail from his arrest in February until his release earlier this month.