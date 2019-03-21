Judiciary committees in the state House and Senate approved clarifying language Wednesday to two bills with consensus support, which are now one step closer to becoming law.
State Sen. Harold Jones II, D-Augusta, said in February he introduced Senate Bill 9 to tighten up the law on “how a person can coerce somebody, and we basically concluded three levels of coercion — the ability to coerce orally, in writing or electronically,” involving a photograph, video or other image depicting the victim in a state of nudity or engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
House Judiciary Non-Civil Committee Chairman Chuck Efstration, R-Dacula, described the changes to the bill, which were minor in nature. Jones spoke on the bill in subcommittee earlier Wednesday and was excused so he could attend the Senate Judiciary Committee meeting scheduled at the same time.
“We’ve thoroughly vetted this bill in subcommittee,” Efstration said. “I know (Subcommittee) Chairman (Bert) Reeves isn’t present, but this includes language that has been vetted by this committee, even in a previous legislative session, and was included in House Bill 43 from this year, as well as Sen. Jones’ measure, which has been further considered and heard several times in subcommittee.”
S.B. 9 passed unanimously and moved to the House Rules Committee.
Meanwhile, at the Senate Judiciary meeting, state Rep. Andy Welch, R-McDonough, presented H.B. 311, which provides a way for Georgia residents to sue state and local governments if those governments approved and are enforcing a statute or official action that’s perceived to be in violation of other state statutes, or the state or federal constitutions.
Welch said the substitute bill he was presenting changed a portion of the language from “state law” to “state statute” because the word statute was believed to be more limiting, while law was overly broad. Also, prosecutorial immunity was added as one of the immunities not waived by this bill if enacted.
Marissa Dodson, public policy director for the Southern Center for Human Rights, spoke to the committee on the bill.
“We are very thankful for the efforts of the chairman and the sponsor of the legislation to work in some of the concerns that we had,” Dodson said. “I have talked to our civil litigation team at Southern Center, and given them this language — we appreciate the language and we think it makes it very clear as to how the code sections and provisions will be read.”
H.B. 311 also passed unanimously and is now in the hands of the Senate Rules Committee.