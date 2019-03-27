Action Monday in the state Senate and Tuesday in the House resulted in two bills, with momentum behind them, returning to their original chambers. Monday, the Senate passed House Bill 311, providing a path for Georgians to sue governments acting unconstitutionally, and Tuesday, the House passed Senate Bill 9, which more-fully covers sexual extortion and includes penalties for sex acts against older teens by those with power over them.
S.B. 9, whose lead sponsor is Augusta Democratic state Sen. Harold Jones II, was carried in the House by state Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth.
“If someone has photos of themselves, or images or videos or those kinds of things, this closes the gap under existing law that prohibits somebody in a position of power from coercing a person to give up photos they have of themselves, or videos of themselves,” Setzler said. “That’s really all Section 2 does — it closes the gap in our existing law.”
Regarding the other part of the bill, Setzler used as an example the matter of a 51-year-old community coach for a high school lacrosse team in his district who pursued sexual relationships with his students. The bill would prohibit this sort of behavior by agents of schools, or paid staff who aren’t teachers or principals. The present law doesn’t do that. Also, the bill includes tiers of penalties, with increasing penalties for worse offenses.
An amendment made Tuesday morning in the House Rules Committee also ensures those who are 20 years old or younger are only subject to misdemeanor penalties, as the bill is dealing with victims who are 16, 17, and 18-year-olds.
“We think that 21 years of age balance is really the appropriate threshold to being given a 1-25(-year) felony (sentence) and to be labeled a sex offender,” Setzler said.
The amendment was adopted and the bill passed 169-0. If the Senate votes to concur, the bill heads to the governor.
If not, there’s a conference committee to work out the differences in the versions of the bill passed by each chamber.
H.B. 311, whose lead sponsor is state Rep. Andy Welch, R-McDonough, was carried in the senate by state Sen. John F. Kennedy, R-Macon. Kennedy said in past years members complained legislation went too far or didn’t go far enough, but perhaps this was the “Goldilocks bill,” which was just right.
“The problem we have right now we have is that in the event we have a county government, a local government that is actively engaged in something that is unconstitutional, there’s no way to challenge that because of the sovereign immunity laws that we have,” Kennedy said.
He continued, “This simply allows citizens to do that — something that is probably at the core of democracy, as anything else we can vote on or any principle we can put in our form of government, to simply say, give citizens the opportunity in the event that the government is engaged in an unconstitutional act, that we have the right to go to the courts and invoke the judicial branch of our government, and say, wait a minute, there’s something going on that shouldn’t be done.”
Like S.B. 9, H.B. 311 returns to the House for concurrence.
The legislative session ends April 2.