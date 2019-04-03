The hectic pace of the General Assembly on sine die did allow for passage of three significant sex crimes bills.
House Bill 282 mandates longer time periods for law enforcement agencies to preserve evidence related to alleged sexual offenses.
“This particular bill allows those physical evidence collected as a result of an alleged sexual assault that contains biological material, including but not limited to stains, fluids or hair samples, that relate to the identity of the perpetrator of an alleged sexual assault,” said state Sen. Renee Unterman, R-Buford.
It lengthens the period from 10 to 30 years for evidence collected from the date of arrest, or seven years from the completion of the sentence — whichever comes last. It also requires the preservation of evidence for 50 years in cases in which no arrest occurs.
The bill passed the Senate 55-0, returned to the House later in the evening and passed 156-0. Unterman, while presenting the bill, thanked state Rep. Scott Holcomb, D-Atlanta, who is the lead sponsor of the bill and worked with her regarding the legislation’s language.
H.B. 424 cleared the House earlier in the day, 161-4, after the chamber agreed to the addition of an amendment by state Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta, that cleaned up language to allow it to conform with Senate Bill 158, the centerpiece human trafficking bill of this session that went to the governor Friday.
State Sen. John F. Kennedy, R-Macon, said regarding H.B. 424 that S.B. 158 had stricter sentencing provisions, hence the House amendment. The bill passed the Senate 53-0 and now heads to the governor.
S.B. 9, on the Senate floor, was amended to delete “tongue” from the list of intimate parts. The bill started as a sextortion bill, and that language remained, but added to it was a bolstering of state law against supervisors having sexual contact with people aged 16-18.
“That particular part of the bill deals with sexual extortion, in which people are extorted to give compromising photos of themselves, through the use of threats,” said state Sen. Harold Jones II, D-Augusta and the bill’s lead sponsor. “The House has also added an amendment to this, and what they have done is amended OCGA 16-6-5.1, which deals with supervisors.
“Basically, we do not want — this is already current law — sex or sexual contact with students. We do not want them to do the same with people who are in hospitals, persons who are receiving therapy, or people who are being detained by law enforcement.”
S.B. 9 passed the Senate with a vote of 51-0, and subsequently received approval in the House by a vote of 149-2.
It also now goes to the governor.