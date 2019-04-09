A burst sewer main under Arnold Road on St. Simons Island led the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission to close a section of the street around 4 p.m. Saturday.
“The top half (of the pipe) blew off,” said Andrew Sessions, with the utility’s systems pumping and maintenance division.
Utility workers patched up the break at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, but the closure stretched through Monday. Workers at the scene said they expected to finish up and patch the road sometime today.
“Assuming the tools come in from the distributor today or tomorrow, we’ll have the road covered up (today),” said Administration Director Jay Sellers.
Until then, the section of Arnold Road from Ocean Boulevard to just past East Peachtree Street will be closed to through traffic.
The break occurred underneath the road near the intersection of East Peachtree Street and Arnold Road. The subsequent sewage spill dislodged the dirt around the pipe, which created a sinkhole in Arnold Road. Someone reported that to the JWSC, Sellers said.
Sessions said workers had installed a temporary fix and were waiting for a new section of high-density polyethylene, or HDPE, pipe Monday morning.
Workers couldn’t patch the pipe quickly enough to prevent enough sewage from leaking out into the street to fall within state Environmental Protection Division regulations, Sellers said.
“We had to contact the EPD. We call a 1-800 number and report when there’s a sanitary sewer overflow,” he said. “Then we follow up with a report of the (sewage) flow, and was there a fish kill, was there a particular amount in standing water, that sort of thing. The good news is whatever (sewage) did make it into the storm drain was diluted before it got to the marsh.”
Sellers said the JWSC would release the report within a day or so, publishing it on its website and as an advertisement in The News.
A news release from the utility stated the pipe suffered a material failure and spilled an unknown quantity of sewage before workers patched it.
The pipe was made of ductile iron, a material popular in the 1950s and 60s, Sessions said. Roughly 22,000 feet of ductile iron pipe remains under the surface of Glynn County, according to Sellers, although the utility has reason to suspect the number isn’t entirely accurate.
Over the years the material becomes brittle, Sellers said. Utility crews work to replace it with PVC or HDPE whenever possible.
Sellers said a lateral crack started in the pipe and continued to an elbow joint, complicating the fix. He still expects the repairs to be completed today, however.