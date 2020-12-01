Sewer repairs require Sea Palms road closure
Sewer repairs in the Sea Palms neighborhood on St. Simons Island will require a road closure next week.
To perform repairs to a service line, the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission will close the 110 block of Bay Berry Circle to through traffic. The road closure will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 7, and continue until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8. Residents who live on the block will be able to use the road to access their homes.
The repair in question is for a damaged 4-inch sewer service connection between a sewer gravity line and a house. A four-foot deep excavation of the road will be required, according to utility personnel, which will be handled in-house.
For more information on the project, please contact JWSC Administration Director Jay Sellers at 261-7123 or the utility’s customer service line at 261-7103.
— The Brunswick News