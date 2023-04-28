The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission’s fiscal year 2024 budget includes a slight sewer rate increase.
The new sewer rates will not be formally set until June. The utility will hold two town hall meetings in early June to inform citizens about the new rates and take comments.
Utility bills are split into two parts — water service and sewer service.
Sewer rates are charged on every 1,000 gallons of water used. That rate is expected to rise by 1.3%, or 25 cents per 1,000 gallons.
Residential customers use on average 4,200 gallons of water a month, JWSC Executive Director Andrew Burroughs said. The rate increase would add 80 cents to the average bill.
After the increase, the JWSC’s average sewer bill will sit almost even with the average in the Southeast Georgia region, he explained.
Water and sewer rates make up 63% of the JWSC’s revenue, Burroughs said, the rest coming from development and commercial fees and other small revenue streams.
The JWSC’s FY24 budget is 4.6% above the current fiscal year’s, rising from $34.4 million to $36 million.
The utility’s fiscal years begin on July 1 each year and end on June 30.
One-third goes to operations, one-third to personnel, 23% toward capital projects and 8% to debt service.
Some expenses will likely increase this year, primarily in repair and rehabilitation of assets, rising sewage treatment chemical costs and an anticipated 20% electricity rate increase from Georgia Power.
Sewage is extremely expensive to pump to the wastewater treatment plants due to the very flat terrain.
Georgia Power is increasing rates by 12% for residential consumers, per the Associated Press, which reported the average power bill is expected to increase by around $16 to compensate for rising natural gas and coal prices.
Burroughs said the JWSC’s 20% rate hike is due to Georgia Power’s methods of categorizing customers. The water and sewer systems don’t use enough power to qualify for a lower percentage hike on industries, he said.
JWSC commissioners unanimously approved the coming year’s budget.
The budget also includes a 2.5% wage increase for all employees.