The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission’s fiscal year 2024 budget includes a slight sewer rate increase.

The new sewer rates will not be formally set until June. The utility will hold two town hall meetings in early June to inform citizens about the new rates and take comments.

Vehicle crashes into marsh from causeway

Traffic was snarled on St.Simons Island at mid-afternoon Thursday when a car went off the right shoulder of the F.J. Torras Causeway opposite the entrance to Marina Drive and crashed into at least one tree.

FaithWorks files permit to relocate The Well

FaithWorks has filed for a city permit to relocate its services — including the Sparrows Nest food pantry and The Well — to a property at the corner of Altama Avenue and T Street.