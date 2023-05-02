Over the next few years, the Brunswick Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer plans to spend over $16.5 million on expanding services throughout the county to already developed neighborhoods.
“It’s something the (JWSC) board has prioritized, and we’re hoping to have all these projects under construction in the next 12 to 18 months, especially with the SPLOST projects taking longer,” said Executive Director Andrew Burroughs. “They’re long-term payback projects, but it’s for the benefit of the community overall.”
Already underway is a sewer expansion in the Arco neighborhood in Brunswick. It got started over a year ago, but several complications have slowed progress — a subcontractor walked off the project due to a disagreement with the contractor hired by the JWSC, shipping delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic were still affecting the contractor’s ability to purchase material, in addition to the standard difficulties of installing sewer lines in an area with a high water table.
“Deep sewer takes a while to install because you’ve got to dewater everything,” Burroughs said.
Last he checked the project was about 30% complete. The total budget is $4.25 million
It’s sewer-only because most of the homes in Arco already have water access via infrastructure that predates the JWSC, he said. Once complete, 440 more homes in the city will have access to the public system.
Currently, the fee to tap into the system is $2,720 for both water and sewer, he said. Sewer alone costs $1,800 and can be financed over 10 years at $19.40 a month tacked onto the utility bill.
Across the railroad tracks from Arco is Brunswick Villa, and the 219 parcels there without sewer service are next on JWSC’s list, he said.
“We’re probably 40% done with engineering there,” Burroughs said. The project budget is $2.75 million.
He expects many of the residents will be welcoming of the service as a preferable alternative to septic tanks.
“You don’t have to do the maintenance to your septic tank, if you’re backed up you can call us and we’ll come out as opposed to a private contractor,” Burroughs said. “You get your backyard back. That’s one thing to consider on these lots that are historically on septic, is a lot of the yard is taken up by septic tanks.”
Another $2.5 million is slated for sewer extension into a commercial district between Community Road, Habersham Street and Newman Drive. Another 121 potential customers are without sewer access there, he continued.
Further in the future, Burroughs said the JWSC already has $7-9 million in SPLOST 2022 funding earmarked for sewer expansion.
“Of the SPLOST allocation, we’ve got some to do the water tower and well at Exit 29 (of I-95), and the balance will be used to extend water and sewer service to unserved areas,” he explained.
Exactly how far it gets with that money depends on the cost of pipes and labor when the projects get started, but the utility’s priorities are the Gordon Heights, Country Club Estates, Epworth Acres, St. Clair, Belle Point and Ellis Point neighborhoods.
“That’s what we foresee in the future is continuing to work with these existing neighborhoods,” Burroughs said. “For existing homes and businesses, it’s not cost-effective to task them to run main lines out from their property just to have access to our services.”