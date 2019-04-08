Sewer main rupture causes spill on Arnold Road

Workers with the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission closed down a stretch of Arnold Road on St. Simons Island on Saturday afternoon for emergency repairs to a sewer main under the road.
The closure extends from Ocean Boulevard to just past East Peachtree Street. The break occurred close to the intersection of East Peachtree Street and Arnold Road.
The JWSC shut the section of road down to conduct emergency repairs on Saturday around 4 p.m. and had the main under control on Sunday. Andrew Sessions, with the utility’s systems pumping and maintenance division, said Monday morning that workers had installed a temporary fix and were waiting for a new section of PVC pipe.
He said they’re expecting to wrap up repairs sometime on Tuesday. Until then, the section of Arnold Road is closed to through traffic.
Sessions explained that a two-foot section of ductile iron pipe that runs under the road had ruptured, spilling sewage onto the street.
A news release from the utility stated the pipe suffered a materials failure and spilled an unknown quantity of sewage before workers patched it.
According to the release, the state Environmental Protection Division requires publication of soil testing results after such spills for the public's information.