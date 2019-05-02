Utility officials plan to discuss long-awaited rehabilitation of sewer lines in the Sea Palms neighborhood on St. Simons Island today.
Sea Palms residents have asked when the county plans to repave roads in the neighborhood, which they said were in poor repair at multiple Glynn County town hall meetings held on the island.
At the time, county officials said they were waiting on the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission to repair utility lines under the roads so they would only have to repave them once.
Glynn County collected special-purpose, local- options sales tax revenue for water and sewer repairs prior to the JWSC’s creation. Today utility commissioners will consider a deal with the county to let the utility manage the SPLOST money to speed up Sea Palms utility repairs.
“It’s SPLOST money, so for the county to give the JWSC that money there needs to be an intergovernmental agreement,” said JWSC legal counsel Charles Dorminy.
According to a draft of the agreement, $561,795 remain from SPLOST V and must be used for sewer line rehabilitation projects.
Specifically, the agreement states that money must be used to repair sewer lines in the Sea Palms neighborhood.
“The county and JWSC have carefully considered the current state of the water and sewer infrastructure, as well as the reduction in available SPLOST V proceeds, and have determined and concluded that the wastewater treatment needs of St. Simons Island and citizens of Glynn County will be served by capital sewer line rehabilitation upgrades and improvements to the sewer infrastructure in the area of Sea Palms on St. Simons Island,” the draft agreement states.
In other business, the utility is expected to hear an update on a collapsed sewer main under Whitlock Street.
On April 18, a collapsed 30-inch sewer main created a sinkhole in Whitlock Street and led to the creation of three more sinkholes in other locations, according to utility officials.
Work crews spent a little more than a week repairing the pipe and reopened the road earlier this week.
“This past Saturday was the last of the field repairs,” said Jimmy Junkin, the utility’s executive director.
After repairing the main, Junkin said work crews inspected the line further. They didn’t find any more immediate issues, but he said the utility is already working on integrating upgrades to the main into a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 project.
If possible, he would like to expedite the work to avoid more incidents like the collapse on Whitlock Street.
“Once again, kudos to the team we’ve got here,” Junkin said. “The folks responded in a very efficient and professional manner. The challenges they faced a couple times in the process showed how efficient and dedicated they are.”
Junkin also plans to bring the commission up to speed on a proposal from third parties to replace the utility’s water meters and proposed upgrades to the Academy Creek and Dunbar Creek wastewater treatment plants.
The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. today in the utility’s main office, 1703 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.