Local citizens and groups brought several zoning-related lawsuits against Glynn County over the last few years, and many of them will continue into 2020.
In September 2018, five St. Simons Island residents filed a lawsuit challenging county Community Development Director Pamela Thompson’s approval of a subdivision behind Bennie’s Red Barn on South Harrington Road.
The case was dismissed by a Glynn County Superior Court judge and currently sits in the Georgia Court of Appeals awaiting a ruling.
Called Fifty Oaks, the subdivision in question is shown in county documents as a development of 54 residential units in 15 row houses.
“This case arises out of the decision of Pamela Thompson, in her capacity as the Glynn County Community Development (Department) director, to approve the preliminary subdivision plat for the Fifty Oaks subdivision on the north end of St. Simons Island. Petitioners allege that they own property near the site on which the subdivision will be constructed and are opposed to the construction of a new subdivision near their property,” according to the final order in the case, written by Glynn County Superior Court Judge Stephen Kelley.
Plaintiffs in the lawsuit allege Thompson approved Fifty Oaks’ preliminary subdivision plat in violation of the county zoning ordinance, that the property had never been properly rezoned from its original residential R-6 zoning to a planned development zone — meaning the row house development could not be compliant unless the property goes through the rezoning process again — and that the lack of notice to adjoining property owners about the preliminary plat approval constitutes a violation of their due process rights, among other things.
In his decision, Kelley wrote that the evidence suggested the county was in the clear.
He went through all the plaintiffs’ points, stating that the county had not violated its own ordinance in approving the subdivision nor had it violated any of the plaintiffs’ due process rights.
Some points in regards to the R-6 rezoning he did not address but instead noted that no one had objected to or appealed the original rezoning, which took place many years ago and is now well outside the period in which appeals are permitted by law.
Kelley dismissed the case with prejudice in August, preventing the plaintiffs
A month later, the Supreme Court transferred the case to the court of appeals. That didn’t help the plaintiffs much, as the appeals court denied an application for discretionary appeal.
Currently, the case is still sitting in the court appeals awaiting a decision on a motion for reconsideration.
In their appeal, the plaintiffs claim Kelley’s judgment conflicted with the Georgia Civil Practice Act by applying the wrong standard of review to the motion to dismiss and left them no other means to seek legal recourse by ruling out the writ of mandamus, writ of certiorari and injunctive relief.
It’s not the only lawsuit against the county in appeals court.
Another, brought by St. Simons Island resident Frances Zwenig and the Center for a Sustainable Coast, challenged an amendment to the county’s beach and dune ordinance.
In the case, filed in August 2018, plaintiffs claimed the county had violated its own zoning ordinance and Georgia zoning law when it approved the zoning ordinance amendment in May 2018.
The amendment instituted new rules for beach renourishment and allowed the county’s Community Development Department to issue a letter of approval for the Sea Island Co.’s beach renourishment project — a necessary step in getting approval from the state Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Plaintiffs claimed, among other things, that the county had not given the public enough of an opportunity to provide input on the amendments, in effect violating its due process rights.
The lawsuit also alleged the county showed favoritism to the Sea Island Co. in approving the amendment, as it fit a need only it had.
Glynn County Superior Court Judge Roger Lane dismissed the case on the grounds that the plaintiffs filed the case outside of the 30-day window in which zoning decisions can be challenged, failed to prove they had standing in the case and failed to adequately prove the county had violated state or local zoning rules.
Little has changed since the case went to the court of appeals in April. It is still awaiting a ruling.
Similar to the previous case, a lawsuit brought against the county in June 2018 by nine St. Simons Island residents challenges the county commission’s approval of two zoning ordinance amendments.
The Glynn County Commission voted to approve the amendments earlier that year which, among other things, took away the authority of the Mainland and Islands planning commission to rule on preliminary plats, instead transferring that responsibility to the staff of the Community Development Department.
The amendment also created a new system for appealing site plan denials to the county commission.
According to the lawsuit, the county did not give proper public notice of the amendments as required by the county’s zoning ordinance before the meeting at which the county commission approved them, failed to comply with state law because it did not provide enough information about the amendments in the meeting agenda and did not provide the full versions of the amendments before the meeting, among other things.
Coming down on the side of the county, Glynn County Superior Court Judge Anthony Harrison dismissed the lawsuit early in December.
According to Harrison, the county followed all the correct procedures when publishing notices, holding public hearings and approving the two amendments.
Attorneys for the plaintiffs filed a notice of appeal, but the case has not yet been filed with the court of appeals.
Lastly, the lawsuit filed by the Village Bluff Property Owners Association and German Village resident Susan Blount was dismissed in November.
Glynn County Superior Court Judge Roger Lane handled this case as well, ultimately dismissing it.
The lawsuit came about in August after the county commission reversed an appeal of an infrastructure-only construction permit given to the St. Simons Land Trust.
With the permit, the land trust could build a trailhead shelter and grade some dirt parking in the waterfront portion of its new park, Guale Preserve.
German Village residents, and many others, had an issue with the plan: the land trust wanted to use Village Drive as the sole means for the public to access the waterfront part of Guale Preserve.
While it is a public road, Village Drive is the only avenue in and out of the German Village neighborhood and becomes very narrow at points, sometimes half the width of the majority of the road.
Neighborhood residents, concerned for the safety of the children and families residing there, attempted to prohibit the land trust from using Village Drive as it wished, first by appealing Thompson’s decision to the board of appeals.
When the board of appeals came down on the side of the neighborhood residents, the county commission reversed the action.
“On July 2, 2019, the Glynn County Community Development Department appealed the conditions placed on the property by the board of appeals ... On July 18, 2019, the Glynn County (Commission) held a public hearing where evidence was presented and thereafter, affirmed the decision of the community development director to issue the permit and struck the conditions and restrictions imposed on the St. Simons Land Trust property by the board of appeals,” Judge Lane wrote in his dismissal order. “The (commission’s) decision was a final, binding decision.”
In August 2019, the VBPOA and Blount sued the county, demanding it reverse the county commission’s decision and uphold the board of appeals’ decision.
Lane, once again, came down on the county’s side, stating that the case should have been appealed to the Georgia Supreme Court first, as the commission’s decision amounted to a quasi-judicial one.
“The court finds that the (county commission) made a quasi-judicial decision that can only be challenged by way of (an appeal to the Supreme Court),” Lane wrote.
As of Dec. 31, no appeal of the decision had been filed.