The Glynn County Mainland Planning Commission breezed through six site plan requests at Tuesday’s meeting, making some believe it might be a relatively fast meeting.
Then came the public hearings that turned the meeting into a more than two-and-a-half hour marathon.
The first debate was during a public hearing to consider an amendment to the Golden Isles Gateway/PAWS planned development. The request is to add a church as a permitted use at 500 Harry Driggers Blvd.
The debate was over a request for a 60-foot high roof on the church building. Commission members expressed concerns over the height request because the county ordinance caps building heights at 45 feet.
“The 60-foot height bothers me. This is a surprise to me,” said Sherrye Gibbs, the commission’s chair.
Commission member Richard Strickland said there was “no way” he’d vote to approve a building with a 60-foot roof.
A representative for the property owner argued the building would only be occupied on the ground floor and the roof height is needed for the pitch of the roof. But there were concern over the fire department’s ability to battle a blaze on a building that tall with the existing equipment in the county.
Commission members voted to defer a decision until the Jan. 10 meeting.
An amendment to the Glynn New Hope planned development district for 1,039 acres at 5410 U.S. 17 north was approved after a lengthy discussion. The applicant is requesting to revise the master plan and revise language related to educational uses.
Several residents living nearby spoke in opposition of the proposal, saying the request for as many as 500 RV spaces at the site is a concern.
Alice Keyes, vice president of coastal conservation for the environmental group One Hundred Miles, expressed concerns about traffic impacts, no water and sewer available at the site, no wetlands survey and the significance of the site to Gullah Geechee ancestors.
Cheryl Cunningham, who spoke on behalf of residents living nearby, said the land was never planned as a RV park.
“An RV park with its activities is not conducive to single-family residents (living nearby),” she said. “It’s not in harmony with our community.”
Lawyer William Ligon spoke on behalf of the applicant, saying the site was going to be the parking lot for an animal park that was expected to attract 5,000 vehicles a day.
“This will be an attraction, not a detriment to the area,” he said.
Commissioner Neal Boatright made the motion to approve the request with the condition no multi-family residential housing be built at the site.
Commisson member Missy Neu emphasized there is no animal park planned, and there are lots of opinions about the best use for that site.
“Its our job to figure out what’s fair and equitable for the community,” she said before the vote to approve the request.
A public hearing for a zoning request from family residential to freeway commercial for the installation of billboards on Blythe Island was approved on property adjacent to Interstate 95 was approved, with an amendment. A 100-foot-wide tract on the eastern edge of the property next to Interstate 95 was designated specifically for the construction of one billboard.
A smaller tract of .3 acres located off the interstate was approved for a billboard.
Site plans were also approved for a 143-room hotel at 225 Flash Foods Road; a 4,000-square-foot immediate care facility at 485 Canal Road; a 40,250-square-foot commercial building at 3855 Darien Hgy.; a 19,000-square-foot dealership building at 5440 Altama Ave. for Hyundai of Brunswick; and the site plan for a new 171-unit multi-family residential development at 590 Chapel Crossing Road.