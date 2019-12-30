After spending seven years in the court system, 2019 marked the ending point in a class-action lawsuit over Glynn County’s misapplication of the Scarlett Williams property tax homestead exemption.
In October, the county announced a $17.5 million settlement with the upwards of 13,000 class members represented by St. Simons Island law firm Roberts Tate. The county government and Glynn County Board of Education are on the hook for roughly, $6.9 million and $10.6 million respectively.
Of that $17.5 million, roughly $7 million will go to Roberts Tate and $350,000 to J. Michael and Elizabeth Coleman, the class representatives and the citizens who filed the first lawsuit in 2012.
The remaining money will go into an aggregate fund out of which class members will be refunded.
Getting this far took a little more than seven years. The class-action lawsuit goes back to 2012 when the Colemans filed a lawsuit alleging they had been overcharged on property taxes due to misapplication of the Scarlett Williams homestead exemption.
In effect, the homestead exemption “freezes” a property’s assessed value at the value of the base year. In the lawsuit, the Colemans alleged the county had used the wrong base year. It had used the year they applied for an exemption as the base year, when it should have used the year before.
For some, this means the county has been overcharging them for years. For others, it may mean an increase in property taxes as their base year is changed to a year in which their property values were higher.
Two more lawsuits filed in 2013 and 2014 alleged the same thing, and all three were certified as a single class-action lawsuit in 2015.
The case went all the way through Glynn County Superior Court, the state Court of Appeals and the Georgia Supreme Court before all was said and done.
Cobb County Superior Court Judge G. Grant Brantley — who was called in after Glynn County’s superior court judges recused themselves — sided with the county in 2017, clearing it of civil charges.
The plaintiffs appealed the case, taking it to the Georgia Court of Appeals, which reversed Brantley’s ruling.
In August 2018, the Supreme Court declined to hear the case. As such the appeals court’s ruling was final.
Even after all that, parties to the case would have to wait more than a year to get a final resolution.
Brantley returned to Glynn County in November to rule on the settlement agreement between the county, school board and citizens in the class.
While the decision to award $7 million to Roberts Tate was met with resistance from some, Brantley felt it was reasonable.
He wrote in his approval order that the request was fair as the firm has been litigating the case for seven years and had received no compensation or promise of future compensation. His order also states that 40 percent is within the range of standard attorneys’ fees for tax refund cases.
Glynn County Commission was ordered to pay its tab by Nov 20. As per Brantley’s order, the school board’s cut would come from its 2019 tax revenue.
“Pursuant to (state law) the Glynn County Tax Commissioner is directed to withhold the portion of the Aggregate Refund Fund representing the percentage of funds received by the Glynn County School Board in the amount of $10,592,691.72 from ‘his next distribution to the ... [School Board]’ with said amount to be paid into the Aggregate Refund Fund by Nov. 20, 2019,” Brantley’s order reads.