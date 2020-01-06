Happy New Year. We’re already six days into it and already some of our New Year’s resolutions are awaiting recycling and renewal in 2021.
Not everyone is celebrating a new year, at least not yet. A few billion Chinese and millions of Vietnamese, Koreans and others are waiting until Jan. 25, the first new moon of the year. Based on the lunar calendar, the Chinese new year falls on the first new moon between Jan. 21 and Feb. 20.
Under the Chinese zodiac, 2020 is the year of the rat, so this should be a great year to run for office. Actually, the rat is a symbol of wealth, so anyone born in 2020 is considered very lucky and a cinch to be prosperous.
The culture around the new year, at least for some, is steeped in superstition and ancestor worship, and Jan. 21 is the beginning of the Spring Festival when people take vacations and go on pilgrimages to the homes of their ancestors. It’s sort of like we do in America except apparently we believe we’re all descendants of Walt Disney. In the U.S., people who work on federal holidays get double-time pay. In China, pay triples for work during the Spring Festival, so they obviously take this seriously.
People are encouraged to avoid crying babies, and women are advised to remain inside on the actual new year. In the western world, we want to start the year off right with some sort of activity. On New Year’s Day, I noticed some people running. From the looks of some, it appeared to have been the first time since a game of tag in the fourth grade. I can’t say much. I haven’t run much since the fall when my chronic foot pain was diagnosed as bone spurs.
But I figured I could still walk, so I set out to find one of those first day hikes that have become popular at Georgia state parks and other places. Hofwyl-Broadfield State Historic Site was closed, as was St. Simons Land Trust’s Cannon’s Point. To its credit, Cannon’s Point had a hike Thursday, but I thought that was too late, and it appeared to be guided. As a rule, I don’t perform well under supervision, so I settled on going to the Guale Preserve Jan. 1 and taking a solitary walk, which is my favorite kind.
I drove to Guale about 10 a.m. and found an empty parking lot. The temperature was about perfect under smooth clouds.
Polly’s Trail pretty much follows an old dirt road that crossed the wooded property when it was still Musgrove Plantation. A sign says the trail is named for Polly Long Denton, who loved the island. A section was under water from the recent rains, and the bypasses were soggy.
The old road is lined in places with logs from the trees that Hermine, Matthew and Irma leveled in turn.
There were deer tracks in the sandy two-path dirt road, and broom sedge waved in a slight wind. Birds called from their hiding places in the thick brush and high in the trees.
The hollies had red berries, and the birds had left some of the black sparkle berries that were dry and bitter. Some experts say they are inedible, but their taste evokes memories of the woods of my youth in upstate South Carolina. Understandably, there is no known recipe for sparkle berry pie.
Polly’s Trail intersected with the Pond Pine Trail that takes the hiker through some stands of the pine with its characteristic twigs sprouted along its trunk. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the state of Georgia and some other agencies found the increasingly rare pond pine habitat worth preserving, thus justifying some of the funding for Guale.
Those trees are protected, but to the north two chainsaws, an alto and a tenor, harmonized in a duet of destruction that was sometimes interrupted with a crackle of breaking wood, a big thump and the voices of excited men.
The trail ran between a county drainage canal and an African Baptist cemetery where some of St. Simons’ most beloved are buried. The access road beside the straight canal was partially overgrown but passable, so I followed it to a place where a culvert offered a crossing. The deer had made one of their own churning up soil on both steep banks.
The path on the other side dipped down to the miry thickets where a little saltwater run from Musgrove Creek hits its literal high water mark. The path, such as it was, led up a slight incline until a fence, solid and new, stood well over head high. A right turn along the fence led to what was obviously the Land Trust’s border marked by another fence with three vertical boards.
To the east of it lies the partially open waterfront park intended to provide access for hikers and a few small boats a day. Although it was a holiday, there was only one car there, and its owner had walked down Janet’s Trail to a bench on a bluff overlooking Musgrove Creek and the marsh.
Her name, she said, is Birdie Gates, “B-i-r-d-i-e, like the ones flying around that we hope to keep on the planet.”
As she looked out over the vista, a man and woman started a boat around a slight bend at the German Village community dock and motored toward Village Creek.
“It is beautiful,’’ Gates said of the creek as they eased past.
She volunteers for the Land Trust because she thinks it’s all worth saving. She knows that things get damaged, but she also understands the insistent resilience of the natural world.
“We underestimate the power of nature to regenerate herself,’’ she said.
She comes to Janet’s Trail often but was especially sure to get outdoors on the first day of 2020.
“My mom always said be mindful of what you do on New Year’s Day because it sets the tone for the rest of the year,’’ she said.
Thus she set the tone for her 2020, the year of the painted bunting, the great blue heron, the dolphin, the otter, the squirrel, the raccoon and so on.