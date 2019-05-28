Hundreds turned out to Neptune Park on Monday to remember the sacrifices U.S. servicemen and women made to protect the United States.
“Their sacrifice is one that can never be repaid. Only honored and remembered,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Kenneth Dwyer. “... There is nothing in the world more expensive than freedom.”
Dwyer — who currently serves as commander of the army garrison at Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah — gave the keynote speech at Taps at Twilight, a Memorial Day ceremony arranged by the St. Simons Island Rotary Club.
“In the past two-and-a-half centuries, over 1.3 million service members have laid down their lives in defense of this country,” Dwyer said. “Each one of these men and women left their loved ones behind and never came back home. These fearless warriors were also fathers, mothers, husbands, wives, sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, and they never had a chance to live and enjoy the greatness they died to protect.”
The best way to honor the memory of fallen soldiers is to live a life worth dying for, he said.
“During World War II, the first lady of the United States, Eleanor Roosevelt, prayed, ‘Dear Lord, lest I continue my complacent way, help me to remember that somewhere, somehow, out there a man died for me today. As long as there be war, I then must ask. Ask and answer. Am I worth dying for?’ Ladies and gentlemen, the greatest way to honor the sacrifice of our warriors is to live a life that is worth dying for,” Dwyer said.
He encouraged the crowd to make sure to share their love with their families and friends, stand up for what is right and to help bear the burden of preserving freedom.
“I try to honor their sacrifice every day by the way I serve, by the way I act and the way I lead. The motto of the green berets is ‘De oppresso liber.’ ’To free the oppressed.’ My brothers sacrificed everything for what they believed in. For the rights and freedoms of all Americans and for oppressed people around the world. I know the best way I can honor their sacrifice is to commit to living the very best version of my life,” Dwyer said.
Briefly noting his own experiences, he explained why he remained in the military after losing one of his hands and an eye in combat.
“Some people ask why I stay in the military after being injured. After losing my hand and my eye. And I tell them ‘Every single day I have an opportunity to go to work with men and women who are not only willing to die for what they believe in, but if required they’re willing to lay down their lives for each other. Being surrounded by people like that is worth all the hands and eyeballs in the world, and I can’t imagine any other life,’” Dwyer said.
Following Dwyer’s address, Terry Clayton and Rich Wagner performed “God Bless the USA” and taps, respectively, and members of the Glynn Academy JROTC retired the colors.