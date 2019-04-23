College of Coastal Georgia hosted its seventh annual Service-Learning Symposium on Monday to showcase and honor this year’s projects in the community.
Service-learning classes at the college aim to reinforce course content by having students apply their knowledge and skills through a project that addresses a need in the community.
Students and faculty shared their projects from this school year. Those included health fairs hosted during First Friday events, math education offered at a local after-school program and “Stop the Bleed” training taught on campus.
“We in the Department of Service Learning really understand and appreciate just how much effort and time and work and energy and patience and creativity goes into both creating a service-learning course and implementing a service-learning course,” said Kimberly Mannahan, director of service-learning and undergraduate research at the college.
William Lamb, who leads a global service-learning program at Lee University, gave the keynote talk at the symposium. He encouraged the students to bring order to chaos and make a difference in the communities they’re serving.
“What footprint will you leave at Coastal Georgia?” he asked. “What will you do that will last when you leave?”
Lamb suggested saturating a certain issue in the community with college service-learning work that takes a multi-disciplinary approach.
“You know what you’re doing here at Coastal?” Lamb asked. “You’re developing possibilities where order can step into chaos and people’s lives can be transformed forever.”
The keynote address was followed by an Excellence in Service-Learning Awards ceremony, which featured students, faculty and community partners who won awards for their commitment to service-learning.
“We have so many fabulous community partners that we work with in service-learning,” Mannahan said. “We’ve worked with a total of over 130 community organizations in service-learning since the program’s inception, so it’s definitely difficult to select recipients of these awards each year.”
A poster showcase also was on display at the symposium to share details about projects that covered a range of topics, including social justice, health promotion, occupational therapy, mental health awareness and forest restoration.