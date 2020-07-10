There was a lot state Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, didn’t know when first elected to represent District 3 in 2010.
“I don’t think I really understood what it would feel like until I walked out onto the Senate floor that first time,” Ligon said.
He was successfully re-elected four times so he must have done something right. He decided to retire from the Senate this year.
Throughout his 10 years in the Georgia General Assembly, Ligon said he’s fought hard battles and has come to know and befriend people across the state. He announced the decision not to run for reelection in February.
It’s been a learning experience. When first elected, one of the tougher adjustments to make was setting up his law firm to run without him.
“When you serve in the Georgia Legislature ... you’re going to go to Atlanta for three months,” Ligon said. “When you’re back you’re going to be asked to go to events and different things.
“You have to learn to say no to some things. It’s trying to get to the essence of what’s needed and do that”
He went from running one business to being one of many trying to run another. The state government is similar to a business, Ligon said, in that it’s expected to be fiscally responsible and provide a service.
“People don’t want the government to waste their money,” Ligon said.
It’s quite different in another respect. Every bill one wants to pass, regardless how big or small the initiative, “goes through the fire.”
“And it should go through the fire. It should be challenged and debated and tested,” Ligon said.
Coming to realize that and how much one has to compromise in the process was an important step in growing into the role, he said.
In the state legislature, a bill proposed in the Senate has to be approved by committees — typically at least two, a committee focused on the relevant subject and the Senate Rules Committee — and then passed by the full membership before heading to the state House of Representatives, where it follows a similar process.
The bill is vetted by House committees before heading to the House floor for a final vote. If changes are made along the way, it goes back to the Senate, possibly to go through more committees.
Once both houses agree, a bill heads to the governor’s desk to be signed into law.
“Some bills come out completely changed and you wonder, ‘How did this happen?’” Ligon said. “It’s kind of like making sausage. It is. There’s a blending of ideas.”
In describing the process, Ligon used the imagery of forging and sharpening a blade.
“There’s a proverb, ‘As iron sharpens iron, one man sharpens another.’ I can definitely say those debates and having those policy discussions were part of the sharpening process, and it helped me to be a better person,” Ligon said.
Ligon crafted several bills that made it through the fire. Some didn’t, but their introduction had the intended effect of bringing attention to an issue. Another lesson he learned is that not all victories look the same.
He pointed to the 2015 Senate Bill 36, which would have stopped a practice called “aquifer storage and recovery,” the injection of groundwater into the Floridan aquifer for later use.
The bill didn’t pass, but it brought enough attention to the subject to cause state regulatory authorities to rethink the practice, he said.
“My first big legislative battle was when I tried to steer Georgia away from the Common Core. I led that charge in the Senate,” Ligon said.
He doubted anything would have stopped the initiative, but more study, more research and more discussion with other legislators would have helped. The fight continued, and the education standards were eventually amended.
It didn’t end there. He also fought for funding for the Georgia segment East Coast Greenway, a biking trail along the U.S. East Coast, and helped stop an initiative that would give all of Georgia’s electoral college votes to the winner of the popular vote in a presidential election.
It was also necessary to fight for funding for the College of Coastal Georgia, a technical college in Camden that is set to open in August, a library in Woodbine and the restoration of the Noyes Cut habitat in the Satilla River marshes.
These and hundreds of other efforts in the state legislature made him more than he was going in, Ligon said.
Referencing the “iron sharpens iron” idiom, Ligon said he learned how to respectfully argue with people to get his point across and to negotiate. Equally important as learning when to cooperate and compromise was when to stand firm, he said.
An example of that is in a set of bills he and state Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, sponsored over the objections of state Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island, local elected officials and state groups advocating local control.
Taken together, the bills will allow the public to vote in November on whether to abolish the Glynn County Police Department.
Passing it was one of his last acts in the final session of his term, which ended in June. Despite strong resistance and backtracking on the binding nature of the vote early on, Ligon said the cause became one he had to stand behind.
There are some parts of representing the region in the legislature he’ll miss, but at 59, Ligon said he currently has no plan to continue in politics at the state level or elsewhere. For now he wants to focus on his family and running the Ligon Firm, a Brunswick law firm, for a while.
As a happy husband and a father of five children, he said there’s plenty to hold his attention.
“I just would like to thank the people of the 3rd District for being able to serve them, and I appreciate the confidence they had in me for being able to serve them,” Ligon said.