There is a distinct correlation between well-worn patrol shoes and Brunswick’s overall drop in crime last year, City Police Chief Kevin Jones said.
Brunswick experienced a 14 percent drop in the number of serious crimes in 2020, Brunswick Police Department statistics show.
Overall, the 1,115 serious crimes that were reported in 2020 amounted to a decrease of 189 incidents from a year ago. There were 1,304 serious crimes reported in the city in 2019.
Jones noted that calls for neighborhood and business district foot patrols made up the overwhelming majority of calls in 2020. There were 18,473 calls for foot patrols last year, or 43.32 percent of the 34,121 calls logged in 2020.
Other foot patrols in neighborhoods and business districts were initiated by officers, Jones said.
Jones is a firm advocate of the notion that suspects are identified, arrests are made and crimes are solved when officers get out of their patrol cars and meet face-to-face with the public. The community policing approach not only helps officers get to know the neighborhoods and the people who live there, but foot patrols also establish the basis for trust between citizens and officers, he said.
“Our No. 1 type of call for service is foot patrol,” Jones said. “That means our officers are out there taking the time to get to know the people in the community. And that is really what helps us solve a lot of our crimes and to reduce crimes in the community. When you’re out checking with neighbors and establishing a rapport, citizens become more willing to talk to officers and help solve crimes.”
On the downside, overall violent crimes increased by 19 percent in 2020, compared to 2019, statistics show.
The increase reflects a 100 percent spike in homicide, from two homicides in 2019 to four in 2020.
This included a shooting death last October on Stonewall Street of a 27-year-old Darien man, for which a 28-year-old Brunswick man later turned himself in.
A 21-year-old Brunswick woman died of a gunshot wound to the neck last July on Ellis Street. The 18-year-old suspect later shot himself to death inside his vehicle near a motel as county police were following him.
Police arrested a 37-year-old man in the murder of a 63-year-old woman who was found dead inside her burning home on Albany Street on Dec. 23.
Police continue to investigate the death last August of a 64-year-old man who was found dead of a head wound in his backyard in the 1600 block of Third Street.
Aggravated assault rose by 12 percent last year, from 92 cases in 2019 to 103 cases in 2020.
Jones believes a stronger emphasis on combating gang activity in the city is key to lowering violent crime rates.
“There was an increase in violent crime and a lot of that was due to gang activity,” Jones said.
Robberies rose by 9 percent, to 38 reported cases in 2020. Rape increased by 200 percent between 2019 and 2020, doubling from five reported cases in 2019 to 10 cases in 2020.
Instances of domestic violence climbed from 214 in 2019 to 251 in 2020, a 17 percent increase that Jones attributes largely to people living in close confines during the outbreak of COVID-19 last year.
“COVID is keeping everyone at home, so that’s definitely a factor,” Jones said. “Those increases parallel what we normally see for holidays, like Thanksgiving and Christmas, when people come together.”
The burglary rate in Brunswick dropped by 34 percent in 2020, with 119 burglaries reported last year. Larceny decreased by 21 percent in 2020 and vehicle theft was down 18 percent from 2019.
The 693 arrests Brunswick police made in 2020 was a 27 percent decrease from 885 arrests in 2019. Of the 2020 arrests, 612 were adults and 27 were juveniles.
City police made nine DUI arrests in 2020, down 36 percent from 14 in 2020.
The statistics for 2020 mark the fifth time in six years that the city’s overall rate of serious crimes saw a decrease from the previous year. The exception was a 9 percent increase in overall crime in 2017.
“In addition,” Jones said, “our citizen’s complaints are down by 23 percent and our use-of-force incidents are down by 32 percent. Hopefully, we are serving the citizens better, especially when we get out on foot patrol.
“The officers, the detectives, our drug squad – they’re the ones that make the difference. They’re the ones doing the work. They’re getting the right people and putting them in jail and safeguarding the folks in the community. You can see the difference it makes.”
Jones will give a presentation on the city’s annual crime statistics at Wednesday’s Brunswick City Council meeting.