Two men received at least three years in prison during sentencing hearings Friday in U.S. District Court in Brunswick. Both pleaded guilty earlier to their involvement in a cocaine and marijuana conspiracy that, in part, operated out of a backyard shed.
Richard Carter received three years in prison and three years supervised release for possession of a quantity of marijuana with intent to distribute. According to testimony during earlier hearings and during the trial of Andrew Jackson, Carter allowed a residence he controlled to be used by John Eugene Overcash, who in turn used the residence as a stash house.
The sentencing range was 4 years and nine months to five years in prison, but like some other guideline numbers for defendants in this case, the numbers were inflated compared to the extent of Carter’s involvement. The court allowed him to remain on pretrial release, and he will have to report to his assigned prison facility within the next 30 days.
Troy Crosby received a sentence of three years and two months, after pleading guilty to one count of distribution of cocaine. In addition to the conspiracy charge, previously he faced eight counts of cocaine distribution. His sentencing range was four years and eight months to five years and seven months in prison.
However, the U.S. Attorney’s Office filed a motion for downward departure because of his cooperation with investigators. According to the document, “Troy Crosby cooperated early in the investigation in this case, and provided the government with corroborating information on several indicted co-conspirators. He also met with the government on several occasions after the indictment was returned, and was willing to testify at trial if needed.”
Sentencing has yet to occur for Kenneth Leon Bradley, the No. 2 person named in the indictment and someone who investigators testified repeatedly was a leading figure in this conspiracy. His attorney, Wrix McIlvaine, filed a motion for an extension of time because of objections made by the defense regarding the U.S. Probation Office’s pre-sentence report. The USPO agreed to the extension, so barring something highly unusual, the extension is to go for two weeks.
This is the second extension — there was a 30-day one granted in December for similar reasons. There is no sentencing date set for Bradley as of yet.