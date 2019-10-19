One of Congress’ favorite rhetorical dances deals with the historical reduction in carbon emissions by American businesses, and how to kickstart increased reductions to prevent a global climate increase of 2 degrees centigrade. A line of argument goes that businesses have done a good job and should be freed up to innovate along these lines. Another argument goes that industry fought emissions regulations and did a good job in spite of themselves, because the government mandated they do a good job or face penalties.
The metaphorical band whirred up and began playing another tune for such a dance Thursday at a meeting of the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works Subcommittee on Clean Air and Nuclear Safety.
“You wouldn’t know it by watching the news, but we have all been thinking about and investing in this problem for a long time,” said subcommittee Chairman Mike Braun, R-Ind. “Everyone, that is, except maybe Washington, which has been too polarized for too long to deal with much of anything — particularly our changing climate. Instead, American innovators and capital have been leading the way. Our manufacturing, agriculture and generation sectors have seen significant improvements from voluntary adoption of new lower-carbon corporate practices.”
The subcommittee invited a panel of people representing the American Petroleum Institute, Calvert Research and Management (responsible investing), National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and — to lay down a scientific basis from which to work — Andrea Dutton, an associate professor in the Department of Geoscience at the University of Wisconsin.
U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Ohio, came out swinging at part of the panel.
“The disastrous effects of climate change are now all plain for anyone who is looking to see,” Whitehouse said. “And yet, Congress has taken no serious legislation to address our climate crisis. Why is that? Because hundreds of millions of dollars are spent by the fossil fuel industry to block climate action. Much of this is spent through trade associations and front groups that are controlled by the fossil fuel industry. Two of these trade associations are present here today.”
He noted the chamber and API, referring to a description of the chamber as one of the two most obstructionist groups in the country on climate policy, although he feels the chamber and National Association of Manufacturers are making moves in a positive direction.
Whitehouse said voluntary pledges of emissions reductions are not enough, citing a 2018 study that showed only a 17 percent decline in carbon emissions by 2025 under voluntary plans.
Moving to the question period of the hearing, Braun asked Dutton about what positive effects could be found in climate change.
“You may argue, some people, it might benefit them,” Dutton said. “So, maybe you can grow apples farther north or something like that. The problem is, the rate at which the temperatures are changing and these zones are migrating northward are too fast for us to keep up with infrastructure. We have developed and built things based on the climate of that region. To expect farmers to say, ‘Oh well, instead of planting this, I’m just going to completely change and do something different,’ we just can’t adapt that quickly. And that rate of change is really the biggest challenge.”
Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., asked Frank Macchiarola — vice president of downstream and industry operations at API — to respond to the idea that industry needed government prodding on environmental regulations.
“We at API support that — we support a wide measure of rulemaking where the government steps in and takes action,” Macchiarola said. “But, we also have worked very hard as an industry to commit ourselves to reducing emissions through our own technological advancements, and either not waiting on regulation, or doing it on top of regulation. I think a perfect example of that is what I spoke of earlier — the environmental partnership, which is a program of large member companies and small companies who join together to share practices and to take action on reducing methane emissions, and the progress in just a short period of time, less than two years, has been remarkable.
“The industry, while increasing production since 2006 by more than 50 percent, of natural gas, methane emissions have remained flat. That’s (from) a recent NOAA study on the industry. So, I do certainly agree with your point that oftentimes government action is required to make this progress, but we as an industry are committed to reducing emissions through our own activities.”
The full hearing can be found on the committee website at epw.senate.gov.