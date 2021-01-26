Even for someone who’s worked with legislators and leadership at the federal level, state Sen. Sheila McNeill, R-Brunswick, said being a state lawmaker might be one of the more daunting tasks she’s taken on.
“I don’t know what I expected,” McNeill said. “I’ve known all the legislators from U.S. to state for years, and I’ve always admired them, but I never gave them the credit I should have.
“I had no idea it would consume your life this much.”
When Senate leadership handed out committee appointments, McNeill found to her surprise that she, a freshman legislator, had been placed as vice-chair of the Natural Resources and Environment Committee and as a member of the committees on Education and Youth, State Institutions and Property, and Veterans, Military and Homeland Security.
Along with the four committees, she’s also serving as a citizen appointee to Gov. Brian Kemp’s Georgia Joint Defense Commission.
“I’ve been on the other side, but that’s nothing like being on the inside,” McNeill said.
She’s no stranger to the halls of government, local, state or federal. As the former president of the Navy League of the United States, she routinely visited the Pentagon, the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., and military installations across the world to lobby for or support the nation’s sea services.
State legislators have been very gracious in offering advice and guidance, which has made the process easier, McNeill said, as has her assigned mentor, Sen. Butch Miller, R-Gainesville and president pro tempore of the Senate.
Acclimating to the task of being a cog in the legislative machine may have been harder without the helping hands, but it’s still been far from easy.
She feels no less pressure as a state Senator than she did as president of the Navy League or the Camden Partnership, which works with and advocates for Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay. It’s a humbling experience to be a part of the creation of laws that will impact citizens across the state and could be in place for decades or centuries.
“National President of the Navy League was easy” compared to being a state legislator, McNeill said. “Maybe we’ll talk in six months, and I’ll tell you, ‘I was just exaggerating, it’s not nearly as bad as I thought.’ There’s just a lot of details with this one.
“It’s just more responsibility than I’ve ever had.”
Things are so busy it’s sometimes hard for it to settle in, she said, especially in the first session after the 2020 general election. The Republican caucus is very occupied planning a variety of bills to address perceived deficiencies in the voting process.
Looking ahead, McNeill does have some of her own initiatives she’d like to push when she’s learned the ropes. First and foremost is exempting military pension from income taxes. As an advocate for the Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay — which is just across the border from Florida, a state that does exempt military retirement pay — it’s a near and dear issue.
She’s also got at least one bill her predecessor, former Sen. William Ligon, asked her to carry forward.
The bill would ban new landfills along the Satilla River in an attempt to address concerns a planned landfill in Brantley County might negatively affect water quality.
The first two weeks of the session have been revealing not only in regards to the particulars of public office but also in regards to her daughter.
During the campaign, Leslie Manoukian helped McNeill manage communications with the public and press. Now that her mother’s in office, McNeill said Manoukian has stepped into the role of aide and local liaison.
Watching Manoukian handle local affairs like visiting clubs and civic organizations, doing research, speaking with constituents and occasionally helping out in Atlanta has been an experience McNeill said she’ll never forget.
“I’m just amazed at her. That’s one good thing that’s come out of this, too, is that Leslie and I will forever have all of this that we’re doing now,” McNeill said. “I’ve appreciated how really intelligent she is.”