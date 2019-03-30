Legislation that would make substantial changes to the Shore Protection Act will likely get a vote by the full Senate after action Friday afternoon by the Senate Rule Committee.
Senate Natural Resources and Environment Committee Chairman Tyler Harper, R-Ocilla, presented the bill to the committee.
“We have since worked on and massaged some language, Mr. Chairman, to address some concerns, other concerns that were still out there in regard to this bill,” Harper said to Rules Chairman Jeff Mullis, R-Chickamauga. “As many of you know, I think Sen. (William) Ligon had presented a change to the underlying bill that’s passed the committee, to address what was in Section 2 of the bill. That provision that Sen. Ligon asked to be removed is still removed in the substitute.
“The only other change in the substitute you see before you is the definition of a dynamic dune field, which starts on Line 13, and it just cleans up the language in how that is done. There’s no necessarily significant change in that definition, but it just cleans it up to be more palatable in working with our friends at (the state Department of Natural Resources), and our friends on the coast, to make those changes to address those concerns.”
Changes to the bill, beyond the removal of the Sea Island carve-out conducted Monday, were unknown as of press time Friday because those changes had yet to be posted to the General Assembly website.
“Everyone else up and down that coast has to go through that process with DNR to get their permits for their setbacks, and it’s simply not right for the people on St. Simons Island, Jekyll Island, Tybee Island, Sapelo, Little St. Simons, everywhere else on the coast not to be exempted as well, if you’re going to do that,” Ligon said in the Senate Rules Committee regarding amending the bill Monday. “I think the law should apply equally to all.”
Tuesday marks the last chance for H.B. 445 to pass this year.
Over in the House, Rules Committee Chairman Jay Powell, R-Camilla, set the tone for Friday.
“Welcome to Day 39, the height of the silly season,” Powell said. “So, everybody stay aware, keep your eyes open. The Senate is in session — we need to be careful.”
State Sen. John Albers, R-Roswell, presented S.B. 222, which recreates the Georgia Council on Criminal Justice Reform, among other changes.
“I want to thank (House Judiciary Non-Civil Subcommittee) Chairman Bert Reeves for his assistance as we worked to correct an error made last year for criminal justice reform that allows a citation to be given for certain circumstances by police officers,” Albers said. “An example would be a single mom with two kids gets arrested for shoplifting something for $20 or $30.
“In the current course, with her having to be fingerprinted immediately, her kids would go to (the state Division of Family and Children Services) custody and she would be taken down to the police station to be fingerprinted and booked. This will allow them to give her a citation for her to come back at a later time to complete those tasks, and keep the family intact, which I believe is consistent with our criminal justice reforms.”
Reps. Barry Fleming and Kevin Tanner raised questions regarding suspects presenting fake IDs, among other issues. Albers said the bill just provides officers with discretion about how to proceed.
“Just to follow up, my personal opinion is that for certain crimes — including shoplifting — someone should be arrested, taken to a jail, processed, fingerprinted and then released,” said Tanner, R-Dawsonville.
Regardless, S.B. 222 didn’t make either of the two calendars produced Friday by House Rules, which has yet to decide on a calendar for Tuesday, the final day of the 2019 session.