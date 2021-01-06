Both U.S. Senate runoffs were too close to call as of 11:50 p.m. Tuesday as incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff were in a virtual tie with each garnering 50% of the vote with almost 97% of precincts reporting.
In the race to hold the seat formerly held by Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson, Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock had a slim lead over governor-appointed Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler, 50.4% to 49.6%.
Republican incumbent Lauren “Bubba” McDonald had a bit more breathing room in the Public Service Commission race, leading Democratic challenger Daniel Blackman 50.97% to 49.03%.
While the opinion of the state as a whole may not have been known Tuesday night, the overwhelming majority of votes were counted in Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties. All three fell strongly in the Republican camp.
Turnout in Glynn County eclipsed past runoff elections with over 37,000 of the nearly 63,000 registered voters casting ballots.
In the race between Perdue and Ossoff, 62.69% of the registered electorate who cast ballots of Glynn County voted for Perdue with 37.31% going for Ossoff. Some absentee and provisional ballots may remain but not likely enough to tip the scales in Glynn County.
In the race for Isakson’s seat, Loeffler earned 62.65% of the vote to Warnock’s 37.35%.
McDonald beat Blackman’s challenge in the race for the PSC, 63.47% to 36.53%.
All three races were less tight in southern neighbor Camden County, where Perdue took the lead 65.64% to 34.36%. Loeffler led Warnock 65.9% to 34.1% and McDonald took the lead over Blackman 66.27% to 33.73%.
Camden also saw high turnout numbers for a runoff with 54.81% of the 36,003 registered voters in the county participating.
In McIntosh, 59.29% of 10,046 registered voters went to the polls and cast 59.59% of their ballots for Perdue and 40.41% for Ossoff. Loeffler garnered 59.35% while Warnock took 40.65 %. In the race for PSC, McDonald earned 60.7 % to Blackman’s 39.3%.
St. Marys runoffs
Incumbent Allen Rassi will return for another term on St. Marys City Council with a narrow victory over challenger Cody Smith in Tuesday’s runoff.
Rassi got 3,476 votes, or 53%, to challenger Cody Smith, who got 3,067 votes, or 47%.
A second runoff to fill the Post 6 seat held by Linda Williams, who chose not to seek another term in office, was also decided. Lisa James earned 3,266 votes, or 50.7%, narrowly defeating Nathan Floyd, who got 3,191 votes or 49.3%.
Candidates in two city council races failed to get more than 50% of the vote in the November elections, forcing the runoff.
Typically, municipal runoff elections are held much earlier, but state election officials decided to merge the local and U.S. Senate runoffs to potential confusion about when to show up to the polls.
The runoff compelled city officials to delay the first meeting of the year, held traditionally on the first Monday of January. The meeting was rescheduled for Jan. 11 to give the new city council members a chance to participate in city business.