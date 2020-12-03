State residents have until next week to register to vote in the combined state Public Service Commission and U.S. Senate runoff in January.
Monday is the cutoff date for those unregistered who want to vote in the Jan. 5, 2021, runoff.
Glynn residents will have the chance to vote on both of Georgia’s U.S. Senate races.
Incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock took most votes in the November general election but failed to reach the 50 percent needed to win. Warnock took the most votes of any of the other 19 candidates at 32.9 percent. Republican candidates across the ballot earned a greater number of votes with Loeffler, who was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to serve the rest of retired Sen. Johnny Isakson’s term, chief among them at 25.9 percent, a strong showing against Rep. Doug Collins, a fellow Republican.
In the second Senate race, Republican incumbent Sen. David Perdue took a narrow lead over Democrat Jon Ossoff, but Libertarian Shane Hazel garnered enough ballots to send the two to a runoff.
The third runoff race for Public Service Commission pits Republican incumbent Lauren “Bubba” McDonald against Democrat Daniel Blackman. McDonald took 49.9 percent of the vote to Blackman’s 46.97 percent. Nathan Wilson, a Libertarian candidate, earned 3.12 percent, sending the other two to a runoff.
Gabriel Sterling, voting system implementation manager at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, said during a Wednesday press briefing that over 900,000 mail-in ballots already have been issued.
“We’ll be through the million mark tomorrow, still essentially a month out from the election,” Sterling said. “That’s impressive use of the tools the secretary of state has put out to make voting accessible and safe for everyone.”
He also dismissed claims that the state’s voting system is not secure.
Early voting in the runoff opens Dec. 14 and closes Dec. 31 at three locations: the Office Park Building at 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick, the Ballard Community Building at 30 Nimitz Drive and on St. Simons Island at Glynn County Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road.
All three will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
The polls will not be open on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.
All voting precincts will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 5.
Voters can check their registration status or find their polling place by visiting www.mvp.sos.ga.gov. Absentee ballot requests can be submitted via ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov or the Glynn County Board of Elections office, 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick. The elections office can be reached at 912-554-7060.