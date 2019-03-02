Senate oyster mariculture bill heads to House

Legislation legalizing shellfish farming in Georgia may well be quickly on its way to reality despite the strong reservations of a significant number of people who back the idea but oppose the language in two bills that are swiftly moving through the General Assembly.
Senate Bill 182 cleared the full Senate on Friday by a vote of 54-0 and keeps the issue viable ahead of the March 7 crossover deadline. State Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, is the lead sponsor of the bill and spoke on it from the well of the Senate Friday morning.
“In the early 20th Century, Georgia was one of the top producers of shellfish in the nation, if not the No. 1 producer,” Ligon said. “But, unfortunately, through overharvesting of our oysters, the industry declined and is just very small — there are only about eight producers that harvest our wild oysters in our state now. But states around us and up and down our coast have expanded their shellfish industries by allowing the harvesting, or the farming, of oysters in our coastal waters. This is done by seeding oysters on a cage, placing them in the river and then harvesting them when they mature.
“In Georgia, our wild oysters are primarily in clusters, which are not really favored by restaurants. And although they are very tasty and very good, it’s difficult to market them. The farmed oysters, though, are grown and they come out on a single shell, which make them very marketable for selling in restaurants and other places. So, this is a tremendous opportunity for our state. There are projections that the industry could grow to be a $40-50 million industry.”
Senate Rules Committee Chairman Jeff Mullis, R-Chickamauga, asked Ligon, in a somewhat joking tone, if he could describe different varieties of oysters.
“I’ll be glad to,” Ligon said. “Well, you have the wild oysters, which are called diploid oysters — they have two chromosomes. The oysters that we’ll be harvesting are triploid oysters, and they have three chromosomes. They are produced by tetraploid oyster, which has four chromosomes, with one that has two chromosomes, and you get the oyster we’ll be planting.”
The triploid oysters are sterile and therefore cannot reproduce — they don’t have gonads, the organs that leave diploid oysters rather foul in appearance during the summer, despite being called the healthiest part of the oyster.
And in response to a question by Senate Democratic Leader Steve Henson, D-Stone Mountain, Ligon said the main objection he’s heard about the bill regards year-round oyster harvesting, but he said those objecting don’t have the conception of the proposed regulation correct.
“First of all, everyone on the coast knows that you don’t eat oysters in months that do not have an R in it, because when the waters are warm, you have to be very careful because they’re more susceptible to transmitting a disease,” Ligon said. “But if you carefully regulate it and you grow the oysters underwater, then you can harvest them if you follow the proper protocol.
“The bill will allow the harvesting of oysters in the summer, but the (state Department of Natural Resources) has to permit it. If they determine the conditions are correct for the harvesting, just like the DNR regulates the shrimping industry.”
State Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island — who led the effort on shellfish mariculture before having to pull back because of, with nine other House Republicans, asking Speaker of the House David Ralston to resign — commented online on Friday’s story in The News about the legislation and declared his opposition to both the House bill and this Senate bill.
“As the acknowledged subject matter expert in the GA House of Representatives on Oyster Mariculture because of the many months of intensive work and research I have put into this effort, I can say unequivocally that the rationale presented by the DNR-CRD about closing the Oyster Mariculture (OM) season are totally without merit,” Jones wrote. “DNR-CRD’s comparison of Oyster Mariculture to snapper-grouper, and shrimping seasons are a classic apples-to-oranges comparison and is irrelevant.
“OM is a ‘farmed’ process that can operate for 12 months, because OM is not dependent upon nature to produce a ‘crop’ of oysters; the other ‘crops’ cited by DNR-CRD are fully dependent upon nature for the strength of their crops.”
He went on to say he opposed DNR’s Coastal Resources Division’s plans to use a lottery instead of “a fair and equitable lease-awarding process” on a first-come, first-served basis, and the lack of specifications that a shellfish advisory panel would make sure to represent the voices of producers in the industry.
The full Senate also took up Friday a much-discussed human trafficking bill, and Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp — who has made combating human trafficking a signature issue — joined senators before the vote.
State Sen. Brian Strickland, R-McDonough, and lead sponsor of the bill, thanked her for her efforts and her leadership on the subject.
“When the governor and first lady were traveling in that RV last year around the state, they heard from many Georgians about an ongoing, underground industry that’s been thriving in the shadows of our state,” McDonough said. “As they both learned more about human trafficking, they both promised to do whatever they could, if elected, to continue what this body had led on for the past several years, and use the power we have at the state level to take down this unspeakable industry. That’s what Senate Bill 158 does — it’s the next step in the battle against human trafficking in our state.”
The bill moved on to the House with a 54-0 approval.
Meanwhile in the House Judiciary Non-Civil Committee, members unanimously approved H.B. 484, which adds human trafficking to offenses under the state street gang law.
“The first thing that the bill does is it adds human trafficking as one of the prerequisite criminal activities that could have one or an association of people charged in the criminal street gang act,” said committee Vice-Chairman Bert Reeves, R-Marietta. “The folks who have been involved, especially in the prosecution of these matters, have frequently seen criminal street gang activity that is usually behind these sophisticated human trafficking matters.
“So, this would add that as a prerequisite so that if the facts were appropriate, and it was a street gang activity, that the human trafficking could trigger this criminal street gang statute.”
The bill also makes appropriate changes to the rape shield law following a recent state Supreme Court ruling, and cleans up the child hearsay law. It now goes to the House Rules Committee.